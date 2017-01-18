Trump / Pence Inauguration Schedule 2017

Peaceful transition of power. Praying for calm and civility.

Donald Trump and Mike Pence will be sworn in this Friday, Jan. 20 with an inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C. followed by an inaugural parade to the White House.

WATCH: SBN will provide live stream coverage of the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States this Friday. https://goo.gl/UA3b2P

Here’s a rundown of the official government events…

Inauguration 2017 Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 19

Wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia

Welcome celebrations at the Lincoln Memorial, which include local school bands as well as celebrity appearances by Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down

Friday, Jan. 20

Inauguration ceremony

Where: West front of the U.S. Capitol Building

When:

9:30 a.m. ET Musical guests perform

11:30 a.m. ET Opening remarks begin

12:00 p.m. ET Donald Trump is sworn in by the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice John Roberts

The inaugural parade will take place following the swearing-in ceremony, starting from the steps of the Capitol to the White House down Pennsylvania Ave.

Three official inaugural balls will take place Jan. 20 as well. Two of them will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the Armed Services Ball will be held at the National Building Museum.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Interfaith prayer service will be held at Washington’s National Cathedral

