Do you like to sing? Enjoy listening to close harmony? Ever heard of barbershop harmony? It’s definitely no longer 4 old guys hanging around a lamppost. Barbershop harmony, Triad Harmony Express-style, is a high energy, creative, top notch musical experience for the singer and audience member alike.

Triad Harmony Express (THE) is the Winston-Salem chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. We meet every Tuesday night at Fries Memorial Moravian Church in Winston-Salem, NC to vocalize, harmonize and, yes, even socialize a little. Our membership crosses a vast array of age groups, professions, and musical backgrounds. The chorus and quartets perform locally and achieve consistent success in the contest program of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Our annual activities include Singing Valentines, supporting local high school chorus programs, attending twice a year Barbershop Harmony Conventions/Festivals, and staging several concerts.

In short – if you enjoy harmony, singing well, and having a good time, Triad Harmony Express is definitely for you!

www.TriadHarmonyExpress.com

EVENT: Enjoy Memorable Harmony & Heart-Warming Love Songs Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem 1700 Ebert Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 3:00 pm Matinée performance $15 (Delight in tasty pairings of outstanding coffees and chocolates between performances.) 6:30 pm Evening performance $15 Space is limited. You must call 336-748-0217 for reservations. Advance payment guarantees your seat/s… Proceeds benefit the Vital Living Program of the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Triad Harmony Express