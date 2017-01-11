Search
Trans World Radio: Looking to diversify into video to share Gospel
Trans World Radio: Looking to diversify into video to share Gospel

Jan 11, 2017

80% of those ‘unreached’ with the Gospel live in a country where YouTube is the first or second most visited website… 

The millennial generation is a big reason for why visual technology is becoming more critical to new ministry approaches among the unreached.

Up until now, T-W-R has mostly focused on radio and audio methods to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ.  Radio was mainly the only way people in hard-to-reach countries and regions can hear uncensored messages about God’s Word.

-Times are changing.  In 2017, TWC is finding ourselves in a situation where more and more completely unreached people groups (people under the age of 30) are going online and watching visual media, they’re watching YouTube, they’re watching satellite television. They can go online, but they’re not going to be introduced to the Gospel because the Gospel doesn’t exist in their language on these platforms for the vast majority.”

Fact: Roughly 70%  of the population of Western Africa is under the age of 32… lots online.

Verne Hill

Chick-fil-A honors fallen deputy…
