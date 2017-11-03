Traffic Alert: Expect delays at 52 interchanges with both 40s

Ramp and lane closures planned on US 52 this weekend
Weekend drivers on U.S. 52 and Business 40 may encounter ramp and lane closures as the N.C. Department of Transportation works to widen U.S. 52 near the Research Parkway interchange and Rams Drive.
State highway officials said the closures are needed to carry out the widening of U.S. 52 associated with the new interchange at U.S. 52 and Research Parkway.
The closures will start at 8 p.m. today and end by 8 p.m. Sunday when the work is expected to be complete.
The right lanes of both U.S. 52 South and U.S. 52 North will be closed at the same vicinity for the roadwork.
Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, said the closures are needed to build auxiliary lanes on U.S. 52 between Business 40 and Research Parkway.
Meanwhile, other lane and ramp closures are taking place this weekend at the interchange of U.S. 52 and Interstate 40.
Most affected will be the loop ramp from U.S. 52 South to eastbound I-40, which was scheduled to close Thursday night and not reopen until 5 a.m. Monday. The right lane of U.S. 52 South at the intersection was also scheduled to close during the same time frame.
From 7 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Monday, the ramp connecting U.S. 52 North to eastbound I-40 will close, as well as the ramp from eastbound I-40 to U.S. 52 North. There will be a lane closure on I-40 East and on U.S. 52 North at the interchange in the same period.
