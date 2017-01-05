Tips: How to prevent a frozen pipe disaster (Disaster One)

As temperatures drop, the risk of frozen pipes rises – which in turn can result in bursting pipes that cause flooding and structural damage.

‘Disaster One’ offers several tips on how to prevent a frozen pipe disaster…

– Do not turn your thermostat down below 65 degrees during extreme cold.

-Disconnect outside garden hoses to reduce the chance of freezing at spigots.

-Open cabinet doors, especially near exterior walls, to allow heat to reach uninsulated pipes under sinks, etc.

Learn more, including what to do if a pipe does freeze

http://disasterone.com/blog/frozen-pipes-how-to-avoid-a-disaster/