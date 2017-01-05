Tips: How to prevent a frozen pipe disaster (Disaster One)

As temperatures drop, the risk of frozen pipes rises – which in turn can result in bursting pipes that cause flooding and structural damage.
‘Disaster One’ offers several tips on how to prevent a frozen pipe disaster…
– Do not turn your thermostat down below 65 degrees during extreme cold.
-Disconnect outside garden hoses to reduce the chance of freezing at spigots.
-Open cabinet doors, especially near exterior walls, to allow heat to reach uninsulated pipes under sinks, etc.
Learn more, including what to do if a pipe does freeze
http://disasterone.com/blog/frozen-pipes-how-to-avoid-a-disaster/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- “City With Dwellings” - January 5, 2017
- Winter Weather WARNING for the Triad late Friday night into Saturday morning- copy - January 5, 2017
- ‘The Cold Case Initiative’ –DrO. DeShea Cuthrell - January 5, 2017