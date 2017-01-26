Search
Home Blog Thursday News, JAN 26, 2017
Thursday News, JAN 26, 2017

Verne HillJan 26, 2017Comments Off on Thursday News, JAN 26, 2017

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month –  This Friday is the 44th Annual ‘March for Life’ gathering in Washington, DC.        

Schedule of Events / Ways to watch on line:  http://marchforlife.org/mfl-2017/

*List of Pregnancy Care Centers in our area on the News Blog wbfj.fm.

 

Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose witty and graceful TV performances in the 1960s and ’70s helped define a new vision of American womanhood, passed away on Wednesday (due to complications with pneumonia). She was 80.

NY Times  https://goo.gl/44HkHj

*Several networks will air specials remembering Mary Tyler Moore.

BTW: MeTV will air 6 classic episodes as a tribute on Sunday afternoon.

https://goo.gl/gJMhmU

 

UPDATE:  The Greensboro Grasshoppers presented Greensboro Urban Ministry with a check for $5,000 to purchase needed food items.

If you would like to help: Canned foods (vegetables and fruits) and dried items like beans or rice are constantly needed.  About 102 families get food from Greensboro Urban Ministry’s pantry – every day.  www.greensborourbanministry.org

 

At this time of year, filing tax returns ranks right up there with ‘public speaking’ as among the scariest things we have to do in life.

*Check out five good reasons to file EARLY on the News Blog…www.libertytax.com

 

“You can be sure of this – Losing the ball, even losing a championship will never be as costly as losing your reputation” 

-Monty Waldron, teaching pastor at Fellowship Bible Church in Murfreesboro, TN and former college gymnast reflects on Grayson Allen, controversial guard with the Duke Blue Devils. Allen’s reputation for tripping players and cheap shots hasn’t exactly made him  the most popular player in the ACC.

Read Monty’s piece titled What I wish I could Say to EVERY Grayson Allen” on the News Blog at wbfj.fm     Source: Athletes in Action   https://goo.gl/Lk0TVy

 

Go Rams: WSSU’s ‘Red Sea of Sound’ marching band will compete at the

Honda ‘Battle of the Bands’ in Atlanta this Saturday (Jan. 28).

WSSU is one of eight universities (including NC A&T University) invited to the event – at the Georgia Dome – which spotlights the premier marching bands from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.   https://goo.gl/pbhjzn

 

McDonald’s is giving away FREE bottles of its Big Mac special sauce on Thursday. The promotion begins at 1pm this afternoon!     https://goo.gl/bDxjIA

The locations in Piedmont Triad include:

2738 S. Main St., High Point

2900 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem

4427 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro

*McDonald’s is now offering 3 versions of its classic Big Mac for a limited time.

 

 

President Donald Trump is moving forward with one of his most controversial campaign promises: building a wall on the U.S.- Mexican border. Trump signed two executive orders Wednesday that give a boost to the construction of the wall and also take away funds for so-called Sanctuary Cities. BTW : So called ‘Sanctuary Cities’ are places where authorities do not take into custody illegal immigrants.   CBN News  https://goo.gl/KJVP77

 

President Trump will name his pick to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia next week.  In May, Trump’s list of names was at 11 but Politico reports he has narrowed his choices down to three.  -CBN News

 

 

 

“He who finds a wife finds a treasure,

and he receives favor from the LORD…”
 -Proverbs 18:22

 

 

 

 

