Thursday News: JAN 19, 2017

When Donald Trump takes the oath of office on Friday, he will use the Bible his mother gave him as well as the Bible that Abraham Lincoln used when he took his oath of office. The Holy Bible has been part of the swearing in ceremony since George Washington. Read more on the News Blog CBN News

Living History: A group of 12 High Point University students are currently in Washington, D.C. for the Presidential inauguration on Friday. The students will be covering the inauguration in different aspects from writing articles, blogging to working on other projects. www.hpu.edu

Coffee Craze: A new survey suggesting that Millennials spend more on coffee- than ‘put back’ for retirement. BTW: The average American spends approx. $1,100 dollars a year (or around $3 a day) on coffee…

ProShots is offering a FREE Concealed Carry Class for Triad clergy this Saturday (Jan 21). Registration info on the News Blog. (336) 969-4867

SCAM: Winston-Salem police are asking residents to be on the look-out for criminals posing as city employees. Here’s the deal:

One crook lures the (homeowner / victim) outside their own home, while an accomplice slips into the home to steal stuff. The first crook falsely tells the victim that the City of Winston-Salem is planning to do utility work on their property. **Employees with the City of WS will have picture IDs.

Big Mac lovers rejoice! For a limited time, McDonald’s will be selling two new sizes of the classic BigMac – the Mac Jr. and Grand Mac. More choices of the traditional… “two-all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun”. https://goo.gl/IVVYBq

Interesting: Ever noticed a ‘purple box’ painted on a tree?

(Ask Sam) Answer: Instead of posting ‘no hunting’ signs, folks can paint a purple (box) on a tree or fence post to indicate that hunting is not allowed in their area. It’s part of the Landowner Protection Act. *Ask Sam / Winston-Salem Journal https://goo.gl/rCTEtz You can read more www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/Hunting/Documents/LPAFAQ_2011.pdf

GOOD NEWS: Abortions in the US have dropped to their lowest levels since 1974, the year after abortion was legalized in the US. Pro-Life laws in many states have made a positive difference… https://goo.gl/HmUjei

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

This Sunday, January 22, marks the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US…

* A list of Pregnancy Care Centers in our area on the News Blog wbfj.fm.

Today is National Popcorn Day! Americans LOVE popcorn. We consume 13 billion quarts of popcorn a year. Majority of popcorn produced in the world is grown right here in the USA…

TOP 5 MOST POPULAR POPCORN FLAVORS

#1: Classic butter and salt (73% of Americans like this flavor)

#2: Cheese (37%)

#3: Caramel (32%)

#4: Garlic salt (15%)

#5: Chocolate (14%)

TOP 5 OCCASIONS TO EAT POPCORN

#1: At the movie theater (63% of Americans like this occasion)

#2: When watching TV or movies (62%)

#3: Late night snack (30%)

#4: As an easy snack for when I get home (22%)

#5: At the office as a light snack (13%)

TOP 3 FAVORITE POPCORN BRANDS

#1: Orville Redenbacher (53% of Americans like this brand)

#2: Pop Secret (42%)

#3: Act II (34%)

SOURCE: NationalToday.com Popcorn Day Survey

