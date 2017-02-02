Thursday News, FEB 02, 2017

Today is Ground Hog Day – Punxsutawney Phil did see his shadow this morning. Legend has it that there will be six more weeks of winter. *Phil’s predictions have only been right 39% since 1887.

The personal information of hundreds of Davidson County School employees has been compromised. Sometime late January, ‘hackers’ used the real name of school officials to steal sensitive information, including social security numbers of school employees employed in 2016. Local and state law enforcement are investigating . https://goo.gl/TL0UMg

A Chatham County farm could be yours for $300 and a short essay. Norma Burns, who used to be an architect, has run Bluebird Hill Farm in Bennett for the last 18 years. However, she’s ready to deed it to a “committed couple” in exchange for a 200 word essay on how they want to run the almost 13-acre organic farm and a $300 entry fee. The farm is worth about $450,000. The deadline is June 1. A panel of judges will choose the winner. *BENNETT is east of Seagrove in Chatham County. https://goo.gl/3fJA66

Keep Jay Weaver in your prayers. Jay is the bass player for Big Daddy Weave. (Jay) is still healing from a deep infection in his body that required the amputation of both of his feet last summer. His doctor has recently cleared Jay to be fitted with one of two NEW prosthetic feet. If all goes as planned, Jay will get to stand on his new feet at the end of February. Find out more at ‘Pray for Jay’ / Facebook page



Is your church hosting a Super Bowl party? Most church Super Bowl parties are perfectly legal, but a few regulations could cause the NFL to throw a penalty flag on a congregation.

Location matters.A church is free to show the Big game in “its usual place of worship” but can’t rent a different facility like an auditorium or theater specifically to watch the game. Also, a church that meets in rented property cannot show the game – even if the facility is where the church usually gathers for worship…

Source: Christian Copyright Solutions. https://goo.gl/iWC2hf

Drive Thru Difference… “My son and I were in the drive-through at Chick-fil-A at Thruway on Jan. 26. When we approached the window to pay, we were told our meal had been paid by the driver in front of us. What a nice surprise! Thank you so much. Your act of kindness touched me and will be paid forward.” — D.P.

(Ask Sam / Winston-Salem Journal)