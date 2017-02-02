Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Thursday News, FEB 02, 2017
stockvault-coffee-in-red-cup140562

Thursday News, FEB 02, 2017

Verne HillFeb 02, 2017Comments Off on Thursday News, FEB 02, 2017

Like

Today is Ground Hog Day – Punxsutawney Phil did see his shadow this morning.   Legend has it that there will be six more weeks of winter.  *Phil’s predictions have only been right 39% since 1887.

 

The personal information of hundreds of Davidson County School employees has been compromised. Sometime late January, ‘hackers’ used the real name of school officials to steal sensitive information, including social security numbers of school employees employed in 2016. Local and state law enforcement are investigating .   https://goo.gl/TL0UMg

 

A Chatham County farm could be yours for $300 and a short essay.  Norma Burns, who used to be an architect, has run Bluebird Hill Farm in Bennett for the last 18 years.  However, she’s ready to deed it to a “committed couple” in exchange for a 200 word essay on how they want to run the almost 13-acre organic farm and a $300 entry fee.  The farm is worth about $450,000. The deadline is June 1.  A panel of judges will choose the winner. *BENNETT is east of Seagrove in Chatham County.  https://goo.gl/3fJA66

 

Keep Jay Weaver in your prayers.  Jay is the bass player for Big Daddy Weave.  (Jay) is still healing from a deep infection in his body that required the amputation of both of his feet last summer.  His doctor has recently cleared Jay to be fitted with one of two NEW prosthetic feet.  If all goes as planned, Jay will get to stand on his new feet at the end of February.   Find out more at ‘Pray for Jay’ / Facebook page


Is your church hosting a Super Bowl party?  Most church Super Bowl parties are perfectly legal, but a few regulations could cause the NFL to throw a penalty flag on a congregation.

  • Location matters.A church is free to show the Big game in “its usual place of worship” but can’t rent a different facility like an auditorium or theater specifically to watch the game. Also, a church that meets in rented property cannot show the game – even if the facility is where the church usually gathers for worship…

Source: Christian Copyright Solutions. https://goo.gl/iWC2hf

 

Drive Thru Difference…  “My son and I were in the drive-through at Chick-fil-A at Thruway on Jan. 26. When we approached the window to pay, we were told our meal had been paid by the driver in front of us. What a nice surprise! Thank you so much.  Your act of kindness touched me and will be paid forward.” — D.P.

(Ask Sam / Winston-Salem Journal)

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTactical Evangelism Seminar
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Bible_USFLAG-210x210

The Bible and Public Schools: Religious Freedom seminars

Verne HillFeb 02, 2017

Big-Game-Party_wide_t

Is your church hosting a Super Bowl party?

Verne HillFeb 02, 2017

easy-honety-bbq-chicken-wings

Food Safety Tips for your Super Bowl Party

Verne HillFeb 02, 2017

Community Events

Feb
3
Fri
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Feb 3 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2017 Everyone who drops[...]
6:30 am Kiwanis Club Pancake Jamboree @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
Kiwanis Club Pancake Jamboree @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
Feb 3 @ 6:30 am – 8:00 pm
$7.00 (adults)  /  $3.00 (children) Proceeds: Twin City Kiwanis Youth Programs 336.722.9331  / http://www.twin-city.kiwanisone.org/  
7:00 pm “Keeping The Faith In Public Sch... @ Westover Church (Greensboro)
“Keeping The Faith In Public Sch... @ Westover Church (Greensboro)
Feb 3 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
This seminar is designed to equip parents as they help their children keep their faith and values intact in a public school setting. It’s FREE  /  336.299.7374 http://www.westoverchurch.com/events  
7:30 pm “The Miracle Worker” @ Twin City Stage (Winston-Salem)
“The Miracle Worker” @ Twin City Stage (Winston-Salem)
Feb 3 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Trapped in a secret, silent world and unable to communicate, Helen is violent and spoiled. Her parents hire a young teacher, who soon realizes that the deaf and blind child is desperately waiting to be[...]
Feb
4
Sat
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Feb 4 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2017 Everyone who drops[...]

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes