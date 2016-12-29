Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

SPARROWS
DROPS IN THE OCEAN
Home Blog Thursday News-
news revised

Thursday News-

Tonia CornettDec 29, 2016Comments Off on Thursday News-

Like

“Singin’ in the Rain.”- Actress Debbie Reynolds, the star of the 1952 classic has died at the age of 84. Her son, Todd Fisher, confirmed Reynolds died Wednesday, a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away. He said the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for her.

Hope you didn’t get a Galaxy Note 7 for Christmas if so you may soon have a dead phone. Samsung announced a battery-killing program earlier this month that will be a reality within days. The move became necessary after the company recalled millions of Galaxy Note 7 phones due to a battery issue that causes some to catch fire. T-Mobile released a battery killing update on Wednesday that will prevent users from charging their phones, rendering them useless. AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint will roll out similar updates the first week of January.  https://goo.gl/vRfZ0C

Don’t be alarmed but be aware;  The U.S. government is investigating some Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan cars because the brake pedal may lose pressure, making it hard for drivers to stop the vehicle.  The brake pedal can go “soft” when driving on slippery or uneven surfaces. The investigation underway for cars with years 2007 to 2009.  https://goo.gl/uQqtIL

It’s been a long time coming  the West Forsyth boys basketball team, but it finally ended a 13-year drought at the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic title.  top-seeded West Forsyth shut down second-seeded Winston-Salem Prep in the second half to run away with a 70-57 win at Joel Coliseum Wednesday night for its first Spencer Classic title since 2003.  Congrats to both teams for making it as far as they both did. www.Journalnow.com

Did you get a pet for Christmas?  Forsyth Humane Society is nearly empty after Secret Santa covered animal adoption fees- An anonymous donor gave the shelter a $5,000 check last Thursday — enough to cover adoption fees for 30 cats and 18 dogs at the shelter at 4881 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem.  In addition to a secret Santa in Forsyth County, anonymous donors also covered adoption fees in Burlington and Durham.  www.Journalnow.com

Tonia Cornett

Tonia Cornett

Co-Host, Your Family-Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Tonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's Bio

MON-FRI 6A-10A
tonia@wbfj.fm
Tonia Cornett

Latest posts by Tonia Cornett (see all)

Tonia Cornett

Tonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's BioTonia's Bio MON-FRI 6A-10A tonia@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Chonda

CHONDA PIERCE – LAUGHTER IN THE DARK

Verne HillDec 28, 2016

new-years-resolutions-2014

Most popular New Year’s Resolutions for 2017…

Verne HillDec 28, 2016

5862e4de3066a-image-1

Recycle your OLD Christmas tree

Verne HillDec 28, 2016

Connect with Us

Community Events

Nov
6
Sun
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 6 2016 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2017 @ 8:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.722.7563
Nov
13
Sun
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 13 2016 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 8 2017 @ 8:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.722.7563
Nov
19
Sat
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 19 2016 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2017 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Dec
30
Fri
all-day Winterfest 2016 @ Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)
Winterfest 2016 @ Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)
Dec 30 – Dec 31 all-day
Artists include: Newsboys, Crowder, For King & Country, Jordan Feliz, Love & the Outcome, Red, Humble Tip & others! Speakers include: David Nasser & Rich Wilkerson, Jr. Tickets: http://www.liberty.edu/winterfest/ 866.447.2084
7:00 pm Jordan Feliz @ Collide Church (Yadkinville)
Jordan Feliz @ Collide Church (Yadkinville)
Dec 30 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Special Guest: Summit Trace General Admission: $10 in advance / $15 at the door VIP Meet & Greet: $25 in advance / N/A at the door Ticket info: 336.469.3281 http://www.summittraceonline.com  

View Calendar

Concerts

Dec
30
Fri
all-day Winterfest 2016 @ Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)
Winterfest 2016 @ Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)
Dec 30 – Dec 31 all-day
Artists include: Newsboys, Crowder, For King & Country, Jordan Feliz, Love & the Outcome, Red, Humble Tip & others! Speakers include: David Nasser & Rich Wilkerson, Jr. Tickets: http://www.liberty.edu/winterfest/ 866.447.2084
7:00 pm Jordan Feliz @ Collide Church (Yadkinville)
Jordan Feliz @ Collide Church (Yadkinville)
Dec 30 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Special Guest: Summit Trace General Admission: $10 in advance / $15 at the door VIP Meet & Greet: $25 in advance / N/A at the door Ticket info: 336.469.3281 http://www.summittraceonline.com  

View Calendar

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes