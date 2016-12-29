“Singin’ in the Rain.”- Actress Debbie Reynolds, the star of the 1952 classic has died at the age of 84. Her son, Todd Fisher, confirmed Reynolds died Wednesday, a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away. He said the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for her.

Hope you didn’t get a Galaxy Note 7 for Christmas if so you may soon have a dead phone. Samsung announced a battery-killing program earlier this month that will be a reality within days. The move became necessary after the company recalled millions of Galaxy Note 7 phones due to a battery issue that causes some to catch fire. T-Mobile released a battery killing update on Wednesday that will prevent users from charging their phones, rendering them useless. AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint will roll out similar updates the first week of January. https://goo.gl/vRfZ0C

Don’t be alarmed but be aware ; The U.S. government is investigating some Ford Fusion and Mercury Milan cars because the brake pedal may lose pressure, making it hard for drivers to stop the vehicle. The brake pedal can go “soft” when driving on slippery or uneven surfaces. The investigation underway for cars with years 2007 to 2009. https://goo.gl/uQqtIL

It’s been a long time coming the West Forsyth boys basketball team, but it finally ended a 13-year drought at the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic title. top-seeded West Forsyth shut down second-seeded Winston-Salem Prep in the second half to run away with a 70-57 win at Joel Coliseum Wednesday night for its first Spencer Classic title since 2003. Congrats to both teams for making it as far as they both did. www.Journalnow.com