Thursday is National Popcorn Day!

Americans LOVE popcorn. We consume 13 billion quarts of popcorn a year. Majority of popcorn produced in the world is grown right here in the USA…
TOP 5 MOST POPULAR POPCORN FLAVORS
#1: Classic butter and salt (73% of Americans like this flavor)
#2: Cheese (37%)
#3: Caramel (32%)
#4: Garlic salt (15%)
#5: Chocolate (14%)
TOP 5 OCCASIONS TO EAT POPCORN
#1: At the movie theater (63% of Americans like this occasion)
#2: When watching TV or movies (62%)
#3: Late night snack (30%)
#4: As an easy snack for when I get home (22%)
#5: At the office as a light snack (13%)
TOP 3 FAVORITE POPCORN BRANDS
#1: Orville Redenbacher (53% of Americans like this brand)
#2: Pop Secret (42%)
#3: Act II (34%)
http://www.nationaltoday.com/us/national-popcorn-day
