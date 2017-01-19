Thursday is National Popcorn Day!

Americans LOVE popcorn. We consume 13 billion quarts of popcorn a year. Majority of popcorn produced in the world is grown right here in the USA…

TOP 5 MOST POPULAR POPCORN FLAVORS

#1: Classic butter and salt (73% of Americans like this flavor)

#2: Cheese (37%)

#3: Caramel (32%)

#4: Garlic salt (15%)

#5: Chocolate (14%)

TOP 5 OCCASIONS TO EAT POPCORN

#1: At the movie theater (63% of Americans like this occasion)

#2: When watching TV or movies (62%)

#3: Late night snack (30%)

#4: As an easy snack for when I get home (22%)

#5: At the office as a light snack (13%)

TOP 3 FAVORITE POPCORN BRANDS

#1: Orville Redenbacher (53% of Americans like this brand)

#2: Pop Secret (42%)

#3: Act II (34%)

