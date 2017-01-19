Tax Tips 2017

Keith Hiatt is a Tax Professional with Breslow, Starling – Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro

Good record keeping can help save you money and time…

-Keep receipts and important (tax) related documents in ONE location such as a specific drawer, file folders, box in the closet…

-Make a list of NEEDED tax related documents to look for through the year. If you have a business, keep everything (receipts, purchases, mileage) and let you tax preparer sort through…

-Mileage deductions. Keep a ‘mileage diary’ of ALL charitable related trips. Even your trips for medical could be a deduction…

-Speaking of mileage, there are APPs to help to track mileage.

