Tax Tips 2017

Keith Hiatt is a Tax Professional with Breslow, Starling – Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro
Good record keeping can help save you money and time…
-Keep receipts and important (tax) related documents in ONE location such as a specific drawer, file folders, box in the closet…
-Make a list of NEEDED tax related documents to look for through the year. If you have a business, keep everything (receipts, purchases, mileage) and let you tax preparer sort through…
-Mileage deductions. Keep a ‘mileage diary’ of ALL charitable related trips. Even your trips for medical could be a deduction…
-Speaking of mileage, there are APPs to help to track mileage.
Keith S. Hiatt, CPA
Breslow Starling Frost Warner Boger Hiatt PLLC
Certified Public Accountants
3825 W. Market Street, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27407
Voice: 336-292-6872 Email: KeithS.Hiatt@breslowstarling.com
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
