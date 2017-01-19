Search
Home Blog Tax Tips 2017
Tax Tips 2017

Verne HillJan 19, 2017Comments Off on Tax Tips 2017

Keith Hiatt is a  Tax Professional with Breslow, Starling  – Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro

 

Good record keeping can help save you money and time…

-Keep receipts and important (tax) related documents in ONE location  such as a specific drawer, file folders, box in the closet…

-Make a list of NEEDED tax related documents to look for through the year.  If you have a business, keep everything (receipts, purchases, mileage) and let you tax preparer sort through…

-Mileage deductions.  Keep a ‘mileage diary’ of ALL charitable related trips.   Even your trips for medical could be a deduction…

-Speaking of mileage, there are APPs to help to track mileage.

 

Keith S. Hiatt, CPA

Breslow Starling Frost Warner Boger Hiatt PLLC
Certified Public Accountants
3825 W. Market Street, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27407
Voice: 336-292-6872   Email: KeithS.Hiatt@breslowstarling.com

Verne Hill

Previous Post109 year old shares 'secrets to long life'
