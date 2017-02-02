Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (FEB 5, 2017)

Tactical Evangelism Seminar

Adam Tucker –Director of Missions & Evangelism

Southern Evangelical Seminary

FOCUS: Upcoming Evangelism Training

https://tacticalevangelismtrinity.planningpod.com

Southern Evangelical Seminary missions arm called T.E.A.M. through which we send out qualified students, alumni, and faculty to teach apologetics, philosophy, evangelism, and biblical studies wherever we’re invited. This is in addition to our National Conference on Christian Apologetics we host each fall in Charlotte.

EVENT: Southern Evangelical Seminary is hosting a Tactical Evangelism Seminar on Saturday (Feb. 25)

at from 10am to 4:30pm. Location: Adaumont Farm in Trinity, NC (near High Point/Thomasville).

Cost is $9.oo / Lunch included

The Tactical Evangelism Seminar will feature Dr. Frank Turek and Dr Richard Howe, both of SES.

This will be a day of practical training on loving people enough to answer their honest questions in a effort to point them to the Gospel. We will examine topics such as the problem of evil, answering “internet” atheism, building a worldview, and what a tactical approach to evangelism looks like. As I’m sure you agree, this type of training is extremely needed in our culture if we desire to equip believers to be effective ambassadors in this age of skepticism. Lunch is provided, and registration is required. All the details, registration, and promo materials can be found here: https://tacticalevangelismtrinity.planningpod.com