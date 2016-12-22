Fact: We make upwards of 70 conscious decisions every day,
Columbia University research shows, and most of them are no-brainers.
Snooze or wake up? Get dressed or stay in pajamas? Eat oatmeal or eggs? Read or watch TV?
BUT, when we are ‘depressed’, those cognitive processes can seem overwhelming! Little things we normally don’t think twice about suddenly become weighty decisions…
Read more: Surprising Depression Symptoms: Watch out for these sneaky signs of depression (Prevention Magazine) https://goo.gl/9w9qeH
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Stress Less: Constructive ways to beat the ‘holiday blues’ - December 22, 2016
- Is it okay to re-gift Christmas presents? - December 22, 2016
- Surprising Depression Symptoms (Prevention) - December 22, 2016