Surprising Depression Symptoms (Prevention)
Surprising Depression Symptoms (Prevention)

Verne Hill Dec 22, 2016

Fact: We make upwards of 70 conscious decisions every day,
Columbia University research shows, and most of them are no-brainers.
Snooze or wake up? Get dressed or stay in pajamas? Eat oatmeal or eggs? Read or watch TV?
BUT, when we are ‘depressed’, those cognitive processes can seem overwhelming! Little things we normally don’t think twice about suddenly become weighty decisions…

Read more: Surprising Depression Symptoms: Watch out for these sneaky signs of depression (Prevention Magazine) https://goo.gl/9w9qeH

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
