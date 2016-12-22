Surprising Depression Symptoms (Prevention)

Fact: We make upwards of 70 conscious decisions every day,

Columbia University research shows, and most of them are no-brainers.

Snooze or wake up? Get dressed or stay in pajamas? Eat oatmeal or eggs? Read or watch TV?

BUT, when we are ‘depressed’, those cognitive processes can seem overwhelming! Little things we normally don’t think twice about suddenly become weighty decisions…

Read more: Surprising Depression Symptoms: Watch out for these sneaky signs of depression (Prevention Magazine) https://goo.gl/9w9qeH