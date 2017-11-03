Search
SUN@5: Operation Christmas Child -East meets West

SUN@5: Operation Christmas Child -East meets West

Verne Hill Nov 03, 2017

NOV 5, 2017

Two separate families – the Deal family from Lexington and the Rex family from Bangalore, India –  brought together by a Simple Gift given through Operation Christmas Child – a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse.  Verne’s interview with these 2 special families was recorded back in April of 2015, while the Rex family (from India) was visiting their ‘host’ family (William and Judy Deal) in Lexington.

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child   (NOV 13 – 20)  www.wbfj.fm

Shoebox Changes for 2017:  No toothpaste. NO candy.  *These items are no longer allowed in shoeboxes due to customs regulations.

-Now, a $9 donation per shoebox to cover shipping and other ministry expenses.

 

(Salisbury Post, April 2015)   Judy Deal prepared a shoebox in 2005 and sent out as part of Samaritan’s Purse and its Operation Christmas Child. The  shoebox reached India and the family of Brian Rex, his wife, Esther, and their little girl, Fabiana. While living in a coastal town next to the Indian Ocean in 2004, the Rexes lost their home and all of their belongings in a tsunami. They moved inland to Bangalore, where they were living in a shelter and barely making ends meet when the shoebox arrived like a message of hope…    

Read more:  http://www.salisburypost.com/2015/05/21/the-magic-shoebox-a-story-you-dont-hear-every-day/#sthash.bHLLNIrf.dpuf

