SUN@5 JAN 29, 2017

This week on the program: It’s Tax filing season…
Keith Hiatt with Breslow, Starling, Frost, Warner, Boger and Hiatt
Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro 336-292-6872
3825 W. Market Street, Suite 200, Greensboro, NC 27407
http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php
Internal Revenue Service helpful links: https://www.irs.gov/
Eric Buehrer / President of ‘Gateways to Better Education’
www.GoGateways.org 1-800-929-1163
Two seminars designed to clarify religion (specifically Christianity) and the public school classroom. Hosted by Westover Church in Greensboro.
February 03 and 04, 2017
“Keeping Their Faith in Public Schools” Parent Event (FREE)
Friday evening / FEB 03, 2017
7 – 8:30pm FREE
This is a brief seminar designed to equip parents as they help their children keep their faith and values intact in a public school setting.
Location: Westover Church
505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, NC 27410
http://www.westoverchurch.com/events/2017/02/
Faith, Freedom & Public Schools Event – for Educators ($20)
Saturday morning / FEB 04, 2017
9am to 12:30pm
$20 per person / includes continental breakfast
http://www.westoverchurch.com/events/2017/02/
Purpose of the Event
Faith, Freedom & Public Schools is a 3.5 hour seminar for teachers, administrators and others working in education. It provides practical ways to appropriately and lawfully include teaching about the influence of the Bible and Christianity as it relates to history, culture, and values across the whole curriculum. You’ll also receive updates on federal and state religious liberty issues affecting students and teachers.
These seminars will be conducted by Gateways, a national non-profit organization founded in 1991 to help public schools teach about the important contribution the Bible and Christianity make to the world. They give confidence to teachers and school administrators, and help parents navigate the public schools so their children graduate with their faith and values intact.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2Fcp80t20I
*A certificate for 3.5 hours will be given to participants. Check with your district for CEU eligibility.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
