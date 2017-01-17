Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

REMEMBER
KING OF THE WORLD
Home Blog SUBWAY: Coaches vs. Cancer
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (March 19, 2013) - To tip-off NCAA¨ March Madness¨, Infiniti is committing up to $700,000 in support of the Coaches vs. Cancer program, a collaboration between the American Cancer Society¨ and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). The program empowers coaches, their teams, and communities to join the fight against cancer by participating in awareness efforts, advocacy programs, and fundraising activities to help people with cancer today and to find cures to end the disease tomorrow. With this contribution, Infiniti is the largest corporate supporter of Coaches vs. Cancer.

SUBWAY: Coaches vs. Cancer

Verne HillJan 17, 2017Comments Off on SUBWAY: Coaches vs. Cancer

Like

Visit your local SUBWAY now thru Feb. 28, and make a donation of any amount to Coaches vs. Cancer.  100% of dollars raised will stay local, helping local patient support programs, education and research through the American Cancer Society.  www.cancer.org

SUBWAY restaurants are teaming up with local Division 1 men’s basketball teams including: High Point University, NC A&T University, UNC-G and Elon University to help fight cancer. 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostSan Antonio company supplies US Flags for inauguration
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

panther-ricky-proehl

Family First: Ricky Proehl is leaving the Panthers

Verne HillJan 17, 2017

SanctityOfHumanLife2

Pro-Life: Pregnancy Care Centers

Verne HillJan 17, 2017

583db0907234a.image

Our view: Boycotting inauguration a bad idea

Verne HillJan 17, 2017

Community Events

Jan
18
Wed
5:30 pm GriefShare @ Green Street Baptist Church (High Point)
GriefShare @ Green Street Baptist Church (High Point)
Jan 18 @ 5:30 pm – 7:45 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For registration info: 336.819.4356
Jan
20
Fri
7:00 pm Tim Hawkins @ Durham Performing Arts Center (Durham)
Tim Hawkins @ Durham Performing Arts Center (Durham)
Jan 20 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Tim Hawkins is a Christian comedian best known for parodying popular songs Special Guest: Kenn Kington Tickets: $19.00 – $55.00 (per person) Ticket info: 919.680.2787 http://www.timhawkins.net Tim Hawkins will also be in Charlotte (Jan 21).[...]
Jan
21
Sat
9:00 am Clergy Concealed Carry Class @ Kerwin Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Clergy Concealed Carry Class @ Kerwin Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jan 21 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
The class is presented by ProShots It’s FREE, however pre-registration is required 336.969.4867
9:00 am REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 21 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
9:30 am Prayer Breakfast for Life @ Doubletree by Hilton (Raleigh)
Prayer Breakfast for Life @ Doubletree by Hilton (Raleigh)
Jan 21 @ 9:30 am – 11:00 am
Guest Speaker: Carol Tobias (President of National Right to Life) Cost: $35.00 (per person) 336.274.5433

View Calendar

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes