SUBWAY: Coaches vs. Cancer

Visit your local SUBWAY now thru Feb. 28, and make a donation of any amount to Coaches vs. Cancer. 100% of dollars raised will stay local, helping local patient support programs, education and research through the American Cancer Society. www.cancer.org

SUBWAY restaurants are teaming up with local Division 1 men’s basketball teams including: High Point University, NC A&T University, UNC-G and Elon University to help fight cancer.