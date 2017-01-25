Search
Health: Standing is good for you

Verne Hill Jan 25, 2017

The average office worker spends over 5 hours a day sitting.    It’s actually closer to 8 hours if you add in driving, TV-watching, and eating…

Bottom Line: Sitting too much really can be hazardous to your health. Numerous studies link it to a whole host of health issues, including an increased risk for diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and even cancer. So get up and stand for awhile…

Feel more energetic:  Some experts say standing is the optimal posture for breathing, and when your lungs are working at full capacity and the oxygen flowing, you feel more energized.

Studies show that upright posture is associated with higher self-esteem, a better mood , while slumping can have the opposite effect, causing stress, sluggishness, and sleepiness.

Standing versus sitting doesn’t burn a ton more calories. In one study, researchers found that participants burned only two extra calories per 15 minutes. But there is a silver lining: In another study, researchers found that when we sit, key enzymes responsible for fat burning just shut down. Prolonged sitting can also mess with glucose control, spiking blood sugar levels. In other words, sitting could set you up for weight gain—another reason to take a stand.

 Source: Prevention Online    https://goo.gl/JOjhnG

 

It’s been called your body’s biggest enemy by Women’s Health magazine, a lethal activity by The New York Times

https://goo.gl/ptx024

 

 

Previous PostPro-Life: “No Taxpayer Funding of Abortion Act” passes US House
