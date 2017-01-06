Snow Cream Recipe

After a fun time building a snowman or a snowy stroll around the neighborhood, why not make some snow cream…
1 cup milk (any kind)
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 pinch salt (optional)
8 cups clean snow or shaved ice
(more or less depending on the density of the snow)
