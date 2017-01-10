Search
Share The Health – Health Fair this Saturday
Share The Health – Health Fair this Saturday

Verne HillJan 10, 2017Comments Off on Share The Health – Health Fair this Saturday

Free screenings and other health-related services will be available to the public this Saturday (Jan. 14) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Downtown Health Plaza, (1200 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) in Winston-Salem.

The fair is open to adults regardless of age, insurance coverage, income level and/or immigration status. Email: info@sharethehealthfair.org.

Spanish-language interpreters also will be available.

Childcare will be provided.

Sponsored by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Wake Forest School of Medicine

Screenings include: blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass index, diabetes, vision, glaucoma, hearing, HIV, asthma, osteoporosis and mental health.

DETAILS and Directions:  https://goo.gl/8Cdeub

 

 

