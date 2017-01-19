Search
Scam Alert: Criminals posing as city employees
20770535_bg1

Scam Alert: Criminals posing as city employees

Verne Hill Jan 19, 2017

Winston-Salem police are asking residents to be on the look-out for criminals posing as city employees.   

Here’s the deal:

One crook lures the (homeowner / victim) outside their own home, while an accomplice slips into the home to steal stuff.  The first crook falsely tells the victim that the City of Winston-Salem is planning to do utility work on their property.

NOTE: Employees with the City of WS will have picture IDs.

WS Journal   https://goo.gl/SnZWLV

WBFJ fm - Your family station!
