Purchase these items in January and save money…
Christmas Decorations
Gym memberships
Bedding (not mattresses).
Also, prices on last year’s Flat Screen TVs will go down at the end of January into early February.
http://www.usatoday.com/story/money/personalfinance/2016/12/29/savvy-shoppers-what-buy-and-skip-january/95911584/
*Check out what item to purchase (and save money) https://goo.gl/xwizkF
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- SAVE: Must buy deals for January - January 3, 2017
- Question: Is ‘Top Tier Gasoline’ worth the extra price?? - January 3, 2017
- Famous Gospel singer slammed for preaching against homosexuality - January 3, 2017