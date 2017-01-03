SAVE: Must buy deals for January

Purchase these items in January and save money…

Christmas Decorations

Gym memberships

Bedding (not mattresses).

Also, prices on last year’s Flat Screen TVs will go down at the end of January into early February.

http://www.usatoday.com/story/money/personalfinance/2016/12/29/savvy-shoppers-what-buy-and-skip-january/95911584/

*Check out what item to purchase (and save money) https://goo.gl/xwizkF