San Antonio company supplies US Flags for inauguration

Dixie Flag Manufacturing Company has hand-sewn five U.S. flags for the upcoming inauguration in Washington D.C. In years past, the company has provided US flags for past Presidential inauguration ceremonies including Bush and Obama.

**Politics didn’t come into play when the company was asked to make flags for Trump’s inauguration.

Pete Van de Putte, the owner of Dixie Flag Manufacturing company, is husband to Leticia Van de Putte, a staunch Democrat and longtime member of the Texas Legislature, who supported Hillary Clinton during the general election.

“It’s an honor when we’re asked to make a flag, especially the stars and stripes. We’ve been doing this for 58 years— it’s a passion this craft of ours. We’re absolutely thrilled. The eyes of the world (will) be watching— we’re definitely going to have the best flags up there.” https://goo.gl/f7fYAx

BTW: The flags, flowing in length at 12 X 25 feet each, will hang behind Trump on the west side of the capitol building. The flags include: one 50-star U.S. flag, two Betsy Ross flags featuring the original 13 colonies, and two Continental Congress flags representing New York, Trump’s hometown.