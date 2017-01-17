Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

REMEMBER
KING OF THE WORLD
Home Blog San Antonio company supplies US Flags for inauguration
920x920 (1)

San Antonio company supplies US Flags for inauguration

Verne HillJan 17, 2017Comments Off on San Antonio company supplies US Flags for inauguration

Like

Dixie Flag Manufacturing Company has hand-sewn five U.S. flags for the upcoming inauguration in Washington D.C.   In years past, the company has provided US flags for past Presidential inauguration ceremonies including Bush and Obama.

**Politics didn’t come into play when the company was asked to make flags for Trump’s inauguration.

Pete Van de Putte, the owner of Dixie Flag Manufacturing company, is husband to Leticia Van de Putte, a staunch Democrat and longtime member of the Texas Legislature, who supported Hillary Clinton during the general election.

“It’s an honor when we’re asked to make a flag, especially the stars and stripes. We’ve been doing this for 58 years— it’s a passion this craft of ours. We’re absolutely thrilled. The eyes of the world (will) be watching— we’re definitely going to have the best flags up there.”    https://goo.gl/f7fYAx

BTW: The flags, flowing in length at 12 X 25 feet each, will hang behind Trump on the west side of the capitol building.  The flags include: one 50-star U.S. flag, two Betsy Ross flags featuring the original 13 colonies, and two Continental Congress flags representing New York, Trump’s hometown.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post"Malia and Sasha's Castle"
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

panther-ricky-proehl

Family First: Ricky Proehl is leaving the Panthers

Verne HillJan 17, 2017

SanctityOfHumanLife2

Pro-Life: Pregnancy Care Centers

Verne HillJan 17, 2017

583db0907234a.image

Our view: Boycotting inauguration a bad idea

Verne HillJan 17, 2017

Community Events

Jan
18
Wed
5:30 pm GriefShare @ Green Street Baptist Church (High Point)
GriefShare @ Green Street Baptist Church (High Point)
Jan 18 @ 5:30 pm – 7:45 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For registration info: 336.819.4356
Jan
20
Fri
7:00 pm Tim Hawkins @ Durham Performing Arts Center (Durham)
Tim Hawkins @ Durham Performing Arts Center (Durham)
Jan 20 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Tim Hawkins is a Christian comedian best known for parodying popular songs Special Guest: Kenn Kington Tickets: $19.00 – $55.00 (per person) Ticket info: 919.680.2787 http://www.timhawkins.net Tim Hawkins will also be in Charlotte (Jan 21).[...]
Jan
21
Sat
9:00 am Clergy Concealed Carry Class @ Kerwin Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Clergy Concealed Carry Class @ Kerwin Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jan 21 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
The class is presented by ProShots It’s FREE, however pre-registration is required 336.969.4867
9:00 am REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 21 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
9:30 am Prayer Breakfast for Life @ Doubletree by Hilton (Raleigh)
Prayer Breakfast for Life @ Doubletree by Hilton (Raleigh)
Jan 21 @ 9:30 am – 11:00 am
Guest Speaker: Carol Tobias (President of National Right to Life) Cost: $35.00 (per person) 336.274.5433

View Calendar

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes