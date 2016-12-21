Search
Home Blog Review: ‘Rogue One -A Star Wars Story’
rogue_one_a_star_wars_story_trailer_1476424835229

Review: ‘Rogue One -A Star Wars Story’

Verne HillDec 21, 2016Comments Off on Review: ‘Rogue One -A Star Wars Story’

Star Wars fans getting an early Christmas gift.  The latest movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is now in theaters.

*Warning: ‘’Rogue One” has a darker theme and may NOT be suitable for younger fans…   Review: https://goo.gl/xds4GL

Check out the latest movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family     http://www.pluggedin.com/

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150 QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life." MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

