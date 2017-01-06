Reminder: Tax filing season starts January 23

The IRS will begin accepting returns on January 23
FYI: About 80% of Tax Filings be filed electronically.
Good News: Deadline for filing will be April 18 (April 15 falls on a Saturday and April 17 (Emancipation Day) is a DC holiday)
