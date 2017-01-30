Short Term Refugee Travel Ban

Vetting Check: The White House is defending President Trump’s Executive Order which places a travel ban on ALL refugees coming into the US for 120 days, plus travel restrictions from seven Middle Eastern nations for 90 days.
A federal judge in New York issued an order on Saturday temporarily blocking the government from deporting people with valid visas.
*Travelers with ‘green cards’ will not be affected by the ban. https://goo.gl/2F2jBD
World Relief President Scott Arbeiter is not a supporter of the latest refugee ban stating, that he ‘believes the current vetting (or screening) process is sufficient’. World Relief, a Christian aid organization, is one of several government-approved organizations that are working to resettle refugees in the U.S. SOURCE: Relevant Magazine https://goo.gl/PWFdl6
