Short Term Refugee Travel Ban

Vetting Check: The White House is defending President Trump’s Executive Order which places a travel ban on ALL refugees coming into the US for 120 days, plus travel restrictions from seven Middle Eastern nations for 90 days.

A federal judge in New York issued an order on Saturday temporarily blocking the government from deporting people with valid visas.

*Travelers with 'green cards' will not be affected by the ban.