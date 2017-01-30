Search
Short Term Refugee Travel Ban
UNION CITY, NJ - DECEMBER 20: Syrian refugees are welcomed to the United States at a party in their honor at the North Hudson Islamic Educational Center in Union City, New Jersey on Sunday Dec. 20, 2015. (Photo by Damon Dahlen, Huffington Post) *** Local Caption ***

Short Term Refugee Travel Ban

Verne Hill Jan 30, 2017

Vetting Check: The White House is defending President Trump’s Executive Order which places a travel ban on ALL refugees coming into the US for 120 days, plus travel restrictions from seven Middle Eastern nations for 90 days.

A federal judge in New York issued an order on Saturday temporarily blocking the government from deporting people with valid visas.

*Travelers with ‘green cards’ will not be affected by the ban. https://goo.gl/2F2jBD

World Relief President Scott Arbeiter is not a supporter of the latest refugee ban stating, that he ‘believes the current vetting (or screening) process is sufficient’.  World Relief, a Christian aid organization, is one of several government-approved organizations that are working to resettle refugees in the U.S.   SOURCE: Relevant Magazine        https://goo.gl/PWFdl6

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostPraying can be difficult
