Recycle your OLD Christmas tree

Forsyth County: City of Winston-Salem is collecting old Christmas trees to turn into mulch.

Tree recycling continues through Jan. 31. https://goo.gl/bEiDZd

(BTW: Residents in single-family homes inside the Winston-Salem city limits can put their Christmas trees at the curb for pick-up during the regular city brush collection.)

NOTE: All lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from trees.