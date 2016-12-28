Search
Home Blog Recycle your OLD Christmas tree
5862e4de3066a-image-1

Recycle your OLD Christmas tree

Verne HillDec 28, 2016Comments Off on Recycle your OLD Christmas tree

Forsyth County: City of Winston-Salem is collecting old Christmas trees to turn into mulch.

Tree recycling continues through Jan. 31.    https://goo.gl/bEiDZd

(BTW: Residents in single-family homes inside the Winston-Salem city limits can put their Christmas trees at the curb for pick-up during the regular city brush collection.)

NOTE: All lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from trees.

 

Residents of apartments, people who live outside the city limits or people who want to dispose of their trees quickly can take them to the following locations for recycling through Jan. 31:

 Check out the list of disposal locations…     https://goo.gl/bEiDZd
  • Crawford Park, 4226 Oak Ridge Drive
  • Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center, 501 Reynolds Blvd.
  • Hanes Park, tennis court parking lot, 625 West End Blvd.
  • Little Creek Recreation Center, 610 Foxcroft Drive
  • Old Town Recreation Center, tennis court parking lot, 4550 Shattalon Drive
  • Parkland Park, tennis courts, 1660 Brewer Road
  • Polo Park, swimming pool parking lot, 1850 Polo Road
  • Salem Lake, at the gate, 1001 Salem Lake Road
  • Sprague Street Recreation Center, 1350 E. Sprague St.
  • Winston Lake Park, 3535 Winston Lake Road

 

