RECALL: Ruth's Original Pimento Spread
RECALL: Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread

Verne HillFeb 03, 2017Comments Off on RECALL: Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread

The smaller, 7-ounce plastic containers are being recalled due to possible Listeria.  Any Ruth’s spread from Lot #16, with a sell-by date of April 30, 2017, are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.  https://goo.gl/lzTMNG

Previous PostFREE Popcorn at Carmike Cinemas this weekend
