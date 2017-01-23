Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

PIECES
WALK ON THE WATER
Home Blog Rappin’ for Education: NC teacher uses music to help students excel
17379882_1484236516.4373_funddescription _OP_1_CP__1484316800728_7676104_ver1.0

Rappin’ for Education: NC teacher uses music to help students excel

Verne HillJan 23, 2017Comments Off on Rappin’ for Education: NC teacher uses music to help students excel

Like

Michael Bonner, a former Winston-Salem State University student, who uses music as an educational tool in his Title 1 classroom, was recently honored on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

After 80% of his class failed a state reading test last fall, Bonner (age 26) composed a series of raps, that quickly went viral, to help reinforce some of the concepts.

“I went back to the drawing board and I realized music is something my kids can relate to.  They ran with it, adding their own lyrics and the second time around, they PASSED the test with flying colors.”

As a reward for passing, the South Greenville Elementary School (NC) class made a music video of the rap last October, which was shared online 700 times in its first 3 hours. The video grabbed the attention of producers of the Ellen DeGeneres show. Bonner was asked to participate in a teacher web series. As a thank you, he was invited to attend the live taping of the show.

DeGeneres applauded Bonner for his commitment to teaching at the Title 1 school in Greenville, N.C., where 100% of the students face poverty.

“Imagine teaching a child that’s crying because they’re hungry or because they don’t have a home,” Bonner said.

*Bonner was presented with a $25,000 check for his school, plus a variety of electronic devices. A GoFundMe page was set-up for the school, which garnered $35,000 dollars in the first 24 hours after the show aired. The site is well over $70,000 by last count.

**Growing up near Elizabethtown, NC in a similar situation, Bonner said most of his childhood friends are in jail. “I want to show them (the students) hard work pays off and they can do anything they put their minds to…”

 “I’m so proud of them and I hope they keep on beating the statistics,” Bonner said. “I don’t believe we wake up every day to be average but to be the best….”

Source: Winston-Salem Journal    https://goo.gl/XggucK

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTuesday News, JAN 24, 2017
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

BabySonogram_LW

Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community

Verne HillJan 24, 2017

prolifegen

‘March for Life’ this Friday (Jan 27) in DC

Verne HillJan 24, 2017

4e7e0e61321f5d7bb9e2ff14e58e0412

Tuesday is National Peanut Butter Day

Verne HillJan 24, 2017

Community Events

Jan
25
Wed
5:30 pm GriefShare @ Green Street Baptist Church (High Point)
GriefShare @ Green Street Baptist Church (High Point)
Jan 25 @ 5:30 pm – 7:45 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For registration info: 336.819.4356
Jan
27
Fri
7:00 pm Post For Freedom: Human Traffick... @ The Fuse Cafe (Jamestown)
Post For Freedom: Human Traffick... @ The Fuse Cafe (Jamestown)
Jan 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
The evening will include: local artists, baked goods, photo booth, coffee & more! January is National Human Trafficking Awareness & Prevention month https://www.facebook.com/events/1793059784290444/?active_tab=about  
Jan
28
Sat
9:00 am REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 28 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
6:00 pm Mark Lowry @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Mark Lowry @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Special Guests: Cana’s Voice & Stan Whitmire Tickets: $30 (artist circle)  /  $20 (general admission) 336.996.7388  /  http://www.itickets.com  
Jan
29
Sun
4:00 pm Financial Peace University @ First Presbyterian Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ First Presbyterian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 29 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 10-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” For registration info: 336.723.1621

View Calendar

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes