Short answer: YES
An extensive study by Consumer Reports and AAA, reveals that consumers would be wise to factor the ‘quality’ of the gasoline in their purchase decision.
The results showed that on average…
-Top Tier gasoline had 19 times fewer carbon deposits on injectors, intake valves, and in the combustion chamber when compared to regular gasoline.
-AAA also found Top Tier gasoline can have a cleansing effect, reducing intake valve deposits by 45 to 72 percent when used over a 5,000-mile interval.
-Further, analyzing gas prices over a 12-month period found just a three cent price difference between non-Top Tier and Top Tier gasoline.
Bottom line: For the nominal investment, this study shows that motorists would benefit from using Top Tier gasoline as their primary fuel.
Top Tier retailers include…
76, Aloha Petroleum, Amoco, ARCO, Beacon, BP, Break Time, Cenex, Chevron, CITGO, Conoco, Co-op, Costco, CountryMark, Diamond Shamrock, Entec, Esso, Express, Exxon, Holiday, Kwik Star Stores, Kwik Trip, Mahalo, MFA, Mobil, Ohana Fuels, Petro-Canada, Phillips 66, PUMA, QT, Quik Trip, Road Ranger, Shamrock, Shell / Shell V-Power, Sinclair Standard, SuperAmerica, SuperFuels, Tempo, Texaco, Tri-Par, and Valero…
SOURCE: Consumer Reports https://goo.gl/IvFf73
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- SAVE: Must buy deals for January - January 3, 2017
- Question: Is ‘Top Tier Gasoline’ worth the extra price?? - January 3, 2017
- Famous Gospel singer slammed for preaching against homosexuality - January 3, 2017