Home Blog Question: Is ‘Top Tier Gasoline’ worth the extra price??
Question: Is ‘Top Tier Gasoline’ worth the extra price??

Verne HillJan 03, 2017Comments Off on Question: Is ‘Top Tier Gasoline’ worth the extra price??

Short answer: YES

An extensive study by Consumer Reports and AAA, reveals that consumers would be wise to factor the ‘quality’ of the gasoline in their purchase decision.

The results showed that on average…

-Top Tier gasoline had 19 times fewer carbon deposits on injectors, intake valves, and in the combustion chamber when compared to regular gasoline.

-AAA also found Top Tier gasoline can have a cleansing effect, reducing intake valve deposits by 45 to 72 percent when used over a 5,000-mile interval.

-Further, analyzing gas prices over a 12-month period found just a three cent price difference between non-Top Tier and Top Tier gasoline.

Bottom line: For the nominal investment, this study shows that motorists would benefit from using Top Tier gasoline as their primary fuel.

Top Tier retailers include…

76, Aloha Petroleum, Amoco, ARCO, Beacon, BP, Break Time, Cenex, Chevron, CITGO, Conoco, Co-op, Costco, CountryMark, Diamond Shamrock, Entec, Esso, Express, Exxon, Holiday, Kwik Star Stores, Kwik Trip, Mahalo, MFA, Mobil, Ohana Fuels, Petro-Canada, Phillips 66, PUMA, QT, Quik Trip, Road Ranger, Shamrock, Shell / Shell V-Power, Sinclair Standard, SuperAmerica, SuperFuels, Tempo, Texaco, Tri-Par, and Valero…

SOURCE: Consumer Reports https://goo.gl/IvFf73

 

 

 

