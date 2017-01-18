Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

MY GOD
CHAIN BREAKER
Home Blog ProShots: FREE Concealed Carry Class for Clergy (JAN 21)
nsmimg (1)

ProShots: FREE Concealed Carry Class for Clergy (JAN 21)

Verne HillJan 18, 2017Comments Off on ProShots: FREE Concealed Carry Class for Clergy (JAN 21)

Like

All participants of this FREE class may be asked to show a that they are a pastor, priest, clergy or other etc. to attend this concealed carry class.

Free NC CCH training class is open to all clergy this upcoming Saturday (Jan 21)

This class will be hosted off-site at Kerwin Baptist Church

Address:  4520 Old Hollow Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284

 

Kyle, a 16 year vet with the police depart, will be teaching the class

Clergy can register at www.proshots.training

336-969-4867

Chris Beckman: Marketing Manager at Proshots Range

mailto:chris.beckman@proshotsrange.com

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTrump / Pence Inauguration Schedule 2017
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wed Word Board Pic

Wednesday Word

John HillJan 18, 2017

SanctityOfHumanLife2

Pro-Life: Pregnancy Care Centers

Verne HillJan 18, 2017

ivory-bar-soap

Where’s all the ‘Bar Soap’?

Verne HillJan 18, 2017

Community Events

Jan
20
Fri
7:00 pm Tim Hawkins @ Durham Performing Arts Center (Durham)
Tim Hawkins @ Durham Performing Arts Center (Durham)
Jan 20 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Tim Hawkins is a Christian comedian best known for parodying popular songs Special Guest: Kenn Kington Tickets: $19.00 – $55.00 (per person) Ticket info: 919.680.2787 http://www.timhawkins.net Tim Hawkins will also be in Charlotte (Jan 21).[...]
Jan
21
Sat
7:00 am Country Breakfast Buffet @ Hopewell United Methodist Church (Trinity)
Country Breakfast Buffet @ Hopewell United Methodist Church (Trinity)
Jan 21 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Proceeds: Building Fund 336.431.9507
9:00 am Clergy Concealed Carry Class @ Kerwin Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Clergy Concealed Carry Class @ Kerwin Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jan 21 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
The class is presented by ProShots It’s FREE, however pre-registration is required 336.969.4867
9:00 am REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 21 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
9:30 am Prayer Breakfast for Life @ Doubletree by Hilton (Raleigh)
Prayer Breakfast for Life @ Doubletree by Hilton (Raleigh)
Jan 21 @ 9:30 am – 11:00 am
Guest Speaker: Carol Tobias (President of National Right to Life) Cost: $35.00 (per person) 336.274.5433

View Calendar

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes