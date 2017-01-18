ProShots: FREE Concealed Carry Class for Clergy (JAN 21)

All participants of this FREE class may be asked to show a that they are a pastor, priest, clergy or other etc. to attend this concealed carry class.
Free NC CCH training class is open to all clergy this upcoming Saturday (Jan 21)
This class will be hosted off-site at Kerwin Baptist Church
Address: 4520 Old Hollow Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284
Kyle, a 16 year vet with the police depart, will be teaching the class
Clergy can register at www.proshots.training
336-969-4867
Chris Beckman: Marketing Manager at Proshots Range
mailto:chris.beckman@proshotsrange.com
