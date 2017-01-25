Pro-Life: “No Taxpayer Funding of Abortion Act” passes US House

(HR 7) places a ‘permanently’ ban on the federal funding of abortions. Pray it passes in the Senate.

Pro-life members of Congress pointed out that the legislation simply makes permanent what is already renewed annually by Congress through the”Hyde Amendment”, and that it allows for transparency on abortion coverage in healthcare plans.

Read the details: https://goo.gl/XvLCkr

“61% of Americans don’t support using tax dollars to pay for abortions…” SOURCE: January 2017 Marist poll