Pro-Life: "No Taxpayer Funding of Abortion Act" passes US House
Gina Heitkamp displays a sign while sitting on the shoulders of Ben Fortkamp during the 35th annual March for Life rally in Washington Jan. 22. The two attend St. John's Church in Maria Stein, Ohio. The demonstration marked the 1973 Supreme Court decisions that legalized abortion across the country. (CNS photo/Bob Roller) (Dec. 17, 2008)

Pro-Life: “No Taxpayer Funding of Abortion Act” passes US House

Jan 25, 2017

(HR 7) places a ‘permanently’ ban on the federal funding of abortions.  Pray it passes in the Senate.

Pro-life members of Congress pointed out that the legislation simply makes permanent what is already renewed annually by Congress through the”Hyde Amendment”, and that it allows for transparency on abortion coverage in healthcare plans.

Read the details:  https://goo.gl/XvLCkr

 

“61% of Americans don’t support using tax dollars to pay for abortions…”         SOURCE: January 2017 Marist poll

