Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

MIGHTY TO SAVE
WHAT A BEAUTIFUL NAME
Home Blog Pregnant at 16 (SUN@5)
s-l300

Pregnant at 16 (SUN@5)

Verne HillJan 20, 2017Comments Off on Pregnant at 16 (SUN@5)

Like

(01-22-2017)  Local author Lori Ghiata  Bowser shares her testimony of God’s unconditional love through her book “Pregnant at 16”.  Back in 1974, Lori becoming pregnant…she was only 16 years old.

Find out more about Lori and her book:  www.lorighiatabowser.blogspot.com/

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month
This Sunday, January 22, marks the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US…
* A list of Pregnancy Care Centers in our area on the News Blog www.wbfj.fm

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostThe Bible and the peaceful transition of power
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

636205117738584045-AP-17020614025267

The Bible and the peaceful transition of power

Verne HillJan 20, 2017

SanctityOfHumanLife2

Pro-Life: Pregnancy Care Centers

Verne HillJan 20, 2017

20770535_bg1

Scam Alert: Criminals posing as city employees

Verne HillJan 20, 2017

Community Events

Jan
21
Sat
7:00 am Country Breakfast Buffet @ Hopewell United Methodist Church (Trinity)
Country Breakfast Buffet @ Hopewell United Methodist Church (Trinity)
Jan 21 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Proceeds: Building Fund 336.431.9507
9:00 am Clergy Concealed Carry Class @ Kerwin Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Clergy Concealed Carry Class @ Kerwin Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jan 21 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
The class is presented by ProShots It’s FREE, however pre-registration is required 336.969.4867
9:00 am REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 21 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
9:30 am Prayer Breakfast for Life @ Doubletree by Hilton (Raleigh)
Prayer Breakfast for Life @ Doubletree by Hilton (Raleigh)
Jan 21 @ 9:30 am – 11:00 am
Guest Speaker: Carol Tobias (President of National Right to Life) Cost: $35.00 (per person) 336.274.5433
12:30 pm WBFJ Ice Skating Day!! @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex (Winston-Salem)
WBFJ Ice Skating Day!! @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex (Winston-Salem)
Jan 21 @ 12:30 pm – 3:00 pm
Come out and skate to all the great tunes you hear on WBFJ!! Cost: $7.00 (admission)  /  $3.00 (skate rental) 336.777.1893 Other WBFJ Ice Skating dates: Dec 3 (6:30-10:30pm) Feb 25  (6:30-10:00pm)  

View Calendar

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes