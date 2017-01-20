Pregnant at 16 (SUN@5)

(01-22-2017) Local author Lori Ghiata Bowser shares her testimony of God’s unconditional love through her book “Pregnant at 16”. Back in 1974, Lori becoming pregnant…she was only 16 years old.

Find out more about Lori and her book: www.lorighiatabowser.blogspot.com/

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

This Sunday, January 22, marks the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US…

