January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month
Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community! 2017
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS) 760-3680
Davie Pregnancy Care Center (Mocksville) 753-4673
Greensboro Pregnancy Care Center 274-4881
Alpha Pregnancy Support (Lexington) 242-1218
Pregnancy Support Center (Salisbury / Rowan County) 704-633-7695
Pregnancy Care Center of High Point 887-2232
Hope Pregnancy Care Center (King) 1-800-873-1171 OR 336-983-3990
New Hope Pregnancy Center (Yadkinville) 679-7101
LifeLine Pregnancy Help Center (Elkin) 526-5433
The Legacy Center of Mt Airy (Mt Airy) 783-0011
Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center (Wilkesboro) 838-9272
Sanctity of Human Life Week – January 15-22, 2017
Sunday, January 22, 2017…marks the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US…
Important Events
The 18th Annual Prayer Breakfast for Life
Date: Next Saturday (JAN 21) at the Doubletree on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh
Guest Speaker: Carol Tobias, President of National Right to Life
Deadline to Register is this Monday, January 16 ncrtl.org/prayer-breakfast
*Sponsored by NC Right to Life
NC Rally & March for Life (FREE) at Halifax Mall January 21
(336) 274-5433 http://www.ncrtl.org/
The 44th Annual March for Life in Washington, DC
Friday, January 27, 2017… Theme: “The Power of One” http://marchforlife.org/mfl-2017/
Kellyanne Conway, President of the polling company / WomanTrend, and highest-ranking woman in President-elect Trump’s administration, will speak at the 44th annual March for Life
Why the January 27th? The Presidential Inauguration will be held on Friday, January 20th. As in previous Inauguration years, the National Park Service (NPS) assigned the 27th as the next possible day for a large gathering…
Pro-Life Resources
Focus on the Family 1-800-A Family
Pro-Life Resources www.focusonthefamily.com/socialissues/promos/advocacy/be-a-voice
Be a Voice for Life ‘Option Ultrasound’ www.heartlink.org/oupdirectors.cfm
NC Family Policy Council – Statewide activities http://www.ncfamily.org/stories/140109s1.html
NC Right To Life 1-800-392-6275 Website: http://ncrtl.org/
Carolina Pregnancy Care Fellowship www.cpcflink.org
Birthright www.birthright.org/
"Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150
"A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life."
