January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month

Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community! 2017

Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS) 760-3680

www.salempregnancy.org

Davie Pregnancy Care Center (Mocksville) 753-4673

www.daviepregnancycare.com/

Greensboro Pregnancy Care Center 274-4881

www.pregnantfreehelp.com

Alpha Pregnancy Support (Lexington) 242-1218

www.alphapregnancysupport.com

Pregnancy Support Center (Salisbury / Rowan County) 704-633-7695

www.pregnancysupport.com

Pregnancy Care Center of High Point 887-2232

www.pcc-highpoint.org

Hope Pregnancy Care Center (King) 1-800-873-1171 OR 336-983-3990

www.hopepcc.org

New Hope Pregnancy Center (Yadkinville) 679-7101

www.newhopepcc.org

LifeLine Pregnancy Help Center (Elkin) 526-5433

http://www.caring-helps.org/

The Legacy Center of Mt Airy (Mt Airy) 783-0011

http://legacymtairy.org/

Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center (Wilkesboro) 838-9272

http://wilkespcc.com/

Sanctity of Human Life Week – January 15-22, 2017

Sunday, January 22, 2017…marks the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US…

Important Events

The 18th Annual Prayer Breakfast for Life

Date: Next Saturday (JAN 21) at the Doubletree on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh

Guest Speaker: Carol Tobias, President of National Right to Life

Deadline to Register is this Monday, January 16 ncrtl.org/prayer-breakfast

*Sponsored by NC Right to Life

NC Rally & March for Life (FREE) at Halifax Mall January 21

(336) 274-5433 http://www.ncrtl.org/

The 44th Annual March for Life in Washington, DC

Friday, January 27, 2017… Theme: “The Power of One” http://marchforlife.org/mfl-2017/

Kellyanne Conway, President of the polling company / WomanTrend, and highest-ranking woman in President-elect Trump’s administration, will speak at the 44th annual March for Life

Why the January 27th? The Presidential Inauguration will be held on Friday, January 20th. As in previous Inauguration years, the National Park Service (NPS) assigned the 27th as the next possible day for a large gathering…

Pro-Life Resources

Focus on the Family 1-800-A Family

Pro-Life Resources www.focusonthefamily.com/socialissues/promos/advocacy/be-a-voice

Be a Voice for Life ‘Option Ultrasound’ www.heartlink.org/oupdirectors.cfm

NC Family Policy Council – Statewide activities http://www.ncfamily.org/stories/140109s1.html

NC Right To Life 1-800-392-6275 Website: http://ncrtl.org/

Carolina Pregnancy Care Fellowship www.cpcflink.org

Birthright www.birthright.org/