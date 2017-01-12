Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

LAY IT DOWN
PIECES
Home Blog Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!
SanctityOfHumanLife2

Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!

Verne HillJan 12, 2017Comments Off on Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!

Like

January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month

Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community! 2017

Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS)              760-3680

www.salempregnancy.org

Davie Pregnancy Care Center (Mocksville)     753-4673

www.daviepregnancycare.com/

 

Greensboro Pregnancy Care Center             274-4881

www.pregnantfreehelp.com

Alpha Pregnancy Support (Lexington)            242-1218

www.alphapregnancysupport.com

Pregnancy Support Center        (Salisbury / Rowan County)   704-633-7695

www.pregnancysupport.com

Pregnancy Care Center of High Point            887-2232

www.pcc-highpoint.org

Hope Pregnancy Care Center (King)   1-800-873-1171    OR   336-983-3990

www.hopepcc.org

New Hope Pregnancy Center (Yadkinville)        679-7101

www.newhopepcc.org

LifeLine Pregnancy Help Center (Elkin)                   526-5433

http://www.caring-helps.org/

The Legacy Center of Mt Airy (Mt Airy)                    783-0011

http://legacymtairy.org/

Wilkes Pregnancy Care Center (Wilkesboro)               838-9272

http://wilkespcc.com/

 

Sanctity of Human Life Week   – January 15-22, 2017

 Sunday, January 22, 2017…marks the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US…

 

Important Events

 

The 18th Annual Prayer Breakfast for Life

Date: Next Saturday (JAN 21) at the Doubletree on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh

Guest Speaker:  Carol Tobias, President of National Right to Life

Deadline to Register is this Monday, January 16  ncrtl.org/prayer-breakfast

*Sponsored by NC Right to Life

NC Rally & March for Life (FREE) at Halifax Mall January 21

(336) 274-5433    http://www.ncrtl.org/

 

The 44th Annual March for Life in Washington, DC

Friday, January 27, 2017… Theme: “The Power of One”  http://marchforlife.org/mfl-2017/

Kellyanne Conway, President of the polling company / WomanTrend, and highest-ranking woman in President-elect Trump’s administration, will speak at the 44th annual March for Life 

 Why the January 27th? The Presidential Inauguration will be held on Friday, January 20th. As in previous Inauguration years, the National Park Service (NPS) assigned the 27th as the next possible day for a large gathering…

 

 

Pro-Life Resources

Focus on the Family  1-800-A Family

Pro-Life Resources www.focusonthefamily.com/socialissues/promos/advocacy/be-a-voice

Be a Voice for Life   ‘Option Ultrasound’  www.heartlink.org/oupdirectors.cfm

NC Family Policy Council – Statewide activities  http://www.ncfamily.org/stories/140109s1.html

NC Right To Life    1-800-392-6275   Website: http://ncrtl.org/

Carolina Pregnancy Care Fellowship    www.cpcflink.org

Birthright   www.birthright.org/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostFCC: Make your voice heard…
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

choose-life-plate

Sanctity of Human Life Week starts this Sunday…

Verne HillJan 12, 2017

MLKDAY2014

Volunteer Opportunities (Weekend through Monday)

Verne HillJan 12, 2017

Bus in Snow

​Update: ‘Make-up’ days for area public schools

Verne HillJan 12, 2017

Community Events

Jan
14
Sat
8:00 am “New Year, New You” Ladies Confe... @ Journey Church (Lexington)
“New Year, New You” Ladies Confe... @ Journey Church (Lexington)
Jan 14 @ 8:00 am – 12:30 pm
Guest Speakers: Adrian Jessen (FIT for Service) &  Sharon Glasgow (Proverbs 31 Ministries) It’s FREE, however registration is recommended: https://www.eventbrite.com 336.843.4053  
9:00 am REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 14 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
9:30 am “The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
“The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 14 @ 9:30 am – 3:30 pm
The conference will feature Bob Tebow, father of professional football and baseball star Tim Tebow; David and Jason Benham, former professional Minor League Baseball players, best-selling authors, and entrepreneurs; Dr. Tejado Hanchell, prison chaplain, international[...]
5:00 pm Relentless Flood / Arms of Mercy @ The Inn (Salisbury)
Relentless Flood / Arms of Mercy @ The Inn (Salisbury)
Jan 14 @ 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Other musical guests: Heavenly Armored, Tomorrow’s End & Selfless Sunday (704) 213-1467 Dave Bumgarner from WBFJ’s CrossRoad Radio will serve as the emcee. The concert is a benefit for The Inn
6:30 pm “The Disturbances” (movie) @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
“The Disturbances” (movie) @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 14 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
“The Disturbances” is a feature length documentary film that tells how numerous missionaries intervened to save lives and risked their own lives in the process. Robert Parham, one of the writers and producers of the[...]

View Calendar

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes