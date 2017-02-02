Search
Pray For Jay

Verne HillFeb 02, 2017

Jay Weaver, bass player for Big Daddy Weave, is still healing from a deep infection in his body that required the amputation of both of his feet last summer.

His doctor has recently cleared Jay to be fitted with one of two NEW prosthetic feet.  If all goes as planned, Jay will get to stand on his new feet at the end of February. .

Find out more at ‘Pray for Jay’ / Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/jasonjaydawgweaver/

 

Verne Hill

Previous PostFood Safety Tips for your Super Bowl Party
