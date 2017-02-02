Jay Weaver, bass player for Big Daddy Weave, is still healing from a deep infection in his body that required the amputation of both of his feet last summer.
His doctor has recently cleared Jay to be fitted with one of two NEW prosthetic feet. If all goes as planned, Jay will get to stand on his new feet at the end of February. .
Find out more at ‘Pray for Jay’ / Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/jasonjaydawgweaver/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- The Bible and Public Schools: Religious Freedom seminars - February 2, 2017
- Is your church hosting a Super Bowl party? - February 2, 2017
- Food Safety Tips for your Super Bowl Party - February 2, 2017