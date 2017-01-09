Positive Carolina Panther News: Olsen wins fan award for charity

Tight end Greg Olsen was voted winner of Nationwide’s ‘Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge’.
Thanks to fans, the 10-year veteran earned $25,000 for his foundation – Receptions for Research: The Greg Olsen Foundation. https://goo.gl/seYXYS
