Most popular New Year’s Resolutions for 2017…
- Eat healthier and exercise more (63%)
- Focus more on my personal happiness (59%)
3. Lose weight (56%)
4. Set up a budget or savings plan (55%)
5. Spend more time with family (43%)
6. Procrastinate less (41%)
7. Improve my relationship with my parent, spouse, or kids (37%)
8. Deepen my current romantic relationship (34%)
9. Be a better spouse, parent, daughter/son, or friend (33%)
10. Travel more (31%)
Keeping our New Year’s ‘RESOLUTIONS’ secret?
Close to half (48%) of Americans have no plans to share their 2017 New Year’s resolutions on social media. Facebook is the platform of choice for 46% if they do share on social media, with Instagram trailing far behind at 16%. LinkedIn is the least popular medium for sharing New Year’s resolutions (4%).
*The 80 / 20 RULE applies to New Year’s Resolutions?
Only 20% of Americans say they are able to create permanent change in their lives with their New Year’s resolutions. The other 80% typically stick to their New Year’s resolutions for two months or less… SOURCE: Pollfish www.pollfish.com
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- CHONDA PIERCE – LAUGHTER IN THE DARK - December 28, 2016
- Most popular New Year’s Resolutions for 2017… - December 28, 2016
- Recycle your OLD Christmas tree - December 28, 2016