Most popular New Year’s Resolutions for 2017…

Verne HillDec 28, 2016

Most popular New Year’s Resolutions for 2017…

  1. Eat healthier and exercise more (63%)
  2. Focus more on my personal happiness (59%)
    3. Lose weight (56%)
    4.  Set up a budget or savings plan (55%)
    5.  Spend more time with family (43%)
    6.  Procrastinate less (41%)
    7.  Improve my relationship with my parent, spouse, or kids (37%)
    8.  Deepen my current romantic relationship (34%)
    9.  Be a better spouse, parent, daughter/son, or friend (33%)
    10.  Travel more (31%)

 

Keeping our New Year’s ‘RESOLUTIONS secret?

Close to half (48%) of Americans have no plans to share their 2017 New Year’s resolutions on social media.  Facebook is the platform of choice for 46% if they do share on social media, with Instagram trailing far behind at 16%.   LinkedIn is the least popular medium for sharing New Year’s resolutions (4%).

 

*The 80  / 20 RULE applies to New Year’s Resolutions?

Only 20% of Americans say they are able to create permanent change in their lives with their New Year’s resolutions. The other 80% typically stick to their New Year’s resolutions for two months or less…             SOURCE: Pollfish  www.pollfish.com

 

 

