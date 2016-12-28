Most popular New Year’s Resolutions for 2017…

Eat healthier and exercise more (63%) Focus more on my personal happiness (59%)

3. Lose weight (56%)

4. Set up a budget or savings plan (55%)

5. Spend more time with family (43%)

6. Procrastinate less (41%)

7. Improve my relationship with my parent, spouse, or kids (37%)

8. Deepen my current romantic relationship (34%)

9. Be a better spouse, parent, daughter/son, or friend (33%)

10. Travel more (31%)

Keeping our New Year’s ‘RESOLUTIONS’ secret?

Close to half (48%) of Americans have no plans to share their 2017 New Year’s resolutions on social media. Facebook is the platform of choice for 46% if they do share on social media, with Instagram trailing far behind at 16%. LinkedIn is the least popular medium for sharing New Year’s resolutions (4%).

*The 80 / 20 RULE applies to New Year’s Resolutions?

Only 20% of Americans say they are able to create permanent change in their lives with their New Year’s resolutions. The other 80% typically stick to their New Year’s resolutions for two months or less… SOURCE: Pollfish www.pollfish.com