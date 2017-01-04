Search
Home Blog ‘Police Prayer Circle’ this Sunday afternoon (Jan 8)
‘Police Prayer Circle’ this Sunday afternoon (Jan 8)

Verne HillJan 04, 2017Comments Off on ‘Police Prayer Circle’ this Sunday afternoon (Jan 8)

Location: Winston-Salem Police Department / 725 North Cherry Street / downtown WS…        from 3 til 4pm.

Public is invited…

Contact: Gloria Corn gloriacorn@triad.rr.com

