Parenting: Cost of raising children…

Some would say ‘Priceless’! The latest government numbers are out and the estimated cost of raising children is up 3%. What does that mean?

The estimated cost of raising a child (birth to age 17) is +$233,000, or roughly $14,000 dollars annually.

The numbers do NOT include the annual cost of college ($20,000 of public vs $45,000 private).

Good news: Families with 3 or more kids will spend an average of 24% less per child. Due to sharing, buying in bulk and sibling discounts…

Source: Dept of Ag