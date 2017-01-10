Some would say ‘Priceless’! The latest government numbers are out and the estimated cost of raising children is up 3%. What does that mean?
The estimated cost of raising a child (birth to age 17) is +$233,000, or roughly $14,000 dollars annually.
The numbers do NOT include the annual cost of college ($20,000 of public vs $45,000 private).
Good news: Families with 3 or more kids will spend an average of 24% less per child. Due to sharing, buying in bulk and sibling discounts…
Source: Dept of Ag
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Parenting: Cost of raising children… - January 10, 2017
- Two NC charities make Top 10 ‘Best of’ list… - January 10, 2017
- Share The Health – Health Fair this Saturday - January 10, 2017