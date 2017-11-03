Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Operation Christmas Child: Shoebox Changes for 2017

Operation Christmas Child: Shoebox Changes for 2017

Verne HillNov 03, 2017Comments Off on Operation Christmas Child: Shoebox Changes for 2017

Like

National Collection Week is NOV 13 – 20, 2017

New this year:  No toothpaste. NO candy.  *These items are no longer allowed in shoeboxes due to customs regulations.

do not include Do Not Include

Candy; toothpaste; used or damaged items; war-related items such as toy guns, knives, or military figures; chocolate or food; seeds; fruit rolls or other fruit snacks; drink mixes (powdered or liquid); liquids or lotions; medications or vitamins; breakable items such as snow globes or glass containers; aerosol cans.

FAQ: Can This Go in My Shoebox? ⇢

NEW: There will be a suggested $9 donation per shoebox to cover shipping and other ministry expenses.

FAQ:   https://goo.gl/tFkZsQ

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTraffic Alert: Expect delays at 52 interchanges with both 40s
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Job: City With Dwellings needs Overflow Shelter Monitors

Verne HillNov 06, 2017

Texas community comes together after shooting

Verne HillNov 06, 2017

Community ‘Celebrating of Life’ for Bill Bloxham (Nov 13)

Verne HillNov 06, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry  
Nov
8
Wed
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2017
Operation Christmas Child 2017
Nov 8 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 8 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 14-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249   Childcare available  
6:45 pm DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 8 @ 6:45 pm – 8:45 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 788-7600
Nov
9
Thu
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2017
Operation Christmas Child 2017
Nov 9 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes