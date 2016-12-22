Search
Operation Bed Roll: Recycle with a Purpose
paula-plarn-mat-dec-2016

Operation Bed Roll: Recycle with a Purpose

Verne Hill Dec 22, 2016

Paula Hill has turned plastic grocery bags into “plarn,” or plastic bag yarn to make a bed mat for the homeless…

The Interactive Resource Center, a non-profit that helps people experiencing homelessness, helped us set a goal of 200 bed rolls by January 1, 2017.

Operation Bed Roll is a collaboration between Greensboro’s Field Operations and Police departments to keep non-recyclable materials out of our landfills – and help some of our neediest residents have a safe place to sleep.  www.greensboro-nc.gov/plarn

Contact: Tori Carle  (Recycling Education Specialist / City of Greensboro)

Operation Bed Roll aims to transform thousands of plastic grocery bags into “plarn,” or plastic bag yarn used to create crocheted sleeping mats that provide an insulated barrier for those who sleep on the ground. Greensboro Recycling Educator Tori Carle trains residents how to make the plarn and Greensboro police officers will distribute the mats to the homeless throughout the winter. The goal is to collect 200 plarn bed rolls by January 1, 2017.

We will continue to collect bed rolls into 2017, updates: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

Search @GSOGoesGreen and share with your friends.

Do-it-Yourself Resources
If you do not have time to attend a workshop,
visit our DIY resource page for instructional videos and other details or watch this video of Tori Carle walking you through the project.

Let us Know You Want to Help
We would love to track who is working on a bed roll. Sign up here to tell us how many bed rolls you
are making and receive more information about the project.

Need more information about Operation Bed Roll? Visit our page of Frequently Asked Questions, or contact Tori Carle at 336-373-2053.

 

 

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous Post*Homeless Shelters across the Triad could use your help!
With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes