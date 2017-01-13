Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

GREATER
AMERICAN NOISE
Home Blog First Kids: Open letter of reflection
landscape-1484263472-bush-obama-girls

First Kids: Open letter of reflection

Verne HillJan 13, 2017Comments Off on First Kids: Open letter of reflection

Like

Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, the twin daughters of former President George W. Bush, are offering advice to Malia and Sasha Obama, as they get ready to leave the White House as ‘former’ first children.

In an open letter published by Time.com, Barbara and Jenna wrote…

“Now you are about to join another rarified club, one of former First Children —

a position you didn’t seek and one with no guidelines…

 

“You have lived through the unbelievable pressure of the White House.

You have listened to harsh criticism of your parents by people who had never even met them.

You stood by as your precious parents were reduced to headlines.

 

But you have so much to look forward to. You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years.”

Read more on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://goo.gl/hRh5Cn

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

MLKDAY2014

SERVE: What are you doing for others?

Verne HillJan 13, 2017

choose-life-plate

Sanctity of Human Life Week starts this Sunday…

Verne HillJan 13, 2017

SanctityOfHumanLife2

Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!

Verne HillJan 13, 2017

Community Events

Jan
14
Sat
8:00 am “New Year, New You” Ladies Confe... @ Journey Church (Lexington)
“New Year, New You” Ladies Confe... @ Journey Church (Lexington)
Jan 14 @ 8:00 am – 12:30 pm
Guest Speakers: Adrian Jessen (FIT for Service) &  Sharon Glasgow (Proverbs 31 Ministries) It’s FREE, however registration is recommended: https://www.eventbrite.com 336.843.4053  
9:00 am REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 14 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
9:30 am “The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
“The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 14 @ 9:30 am – 3:30 pm
The conference will feature Bob Tebow, father of professional football and baseball star Tim Tebow; David and Jason Benham, former professional Minor League Baseball players, best-selling authors, and entrepreneurs; Dr. Tejado Hanchell, prison chaplain, international[...]
5:00 pm Relentless Flood / Arms of Mercy @ The Inn (Salisbury)
Relentless Flood / Arms of Mercy @ The Inn (Salisbury)
Jan 14 @ 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Other musical guests: Heavenly Armored, Tomorrow’s End & Selfless Sunday (704) 213-1467 Dave Bumgarner from WBFJ’s CrossRoad Radio will serve as the emcee. The concert is a benefit for The Inn
6:30 pm “The Disturbances” (movie) @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
“The Disturbances” (movie) @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 14 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
“The Disturbances” is a feature length documentary film that tells how numerous missionaries intervened to save lives and risked their own lives in the process. Robert Parham, one of the writers and producers of the[...]

View Calendar

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes