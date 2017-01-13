First Kids: Open letter of reflection

Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, the twin daughters of former President George W. Bush, are offering advice to Malia and Sasha Obama, as they get ready to leave the White House as ‘former’ first children.

In an open letter published by Time.com, Barbara and Jenna wrote…

“Now you are about to join another rarified club, one of former First Children —

a position you didn’t seek and one with no guidelines…

“You have lived through the unbelievable pressure of the White House.

You have listened to harsh criticism of your parents by people who had never even met them.

You stood by as your precious parents were reduced to headlines.

But you have so much to look forward to. You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years.”

