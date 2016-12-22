Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

SPARROWS
DROPS IN THE OCEAN
Home Blog Is it okay to re-gift Christmas presents?
regifting101

Is it okay to re-gift Christmas presents?

Verne HillDec 22, 2016Comments Off on Is it okay to re-gift Christmas presents?

Like

Dave Ramsey says ‘YES’!

You’re trying to save money and pay down debt, and you have this unopened vase from last Christmas sitting around your house collecting dust, so is it okay to dust that box off, wrap it up, and give it away to someone else?

Before you go and rewrap that unopened vase, make sure you pay attention to our ‘Rules of Christmas Re-gifting’.

 

Take off the nametag!

Hey Joe, when you decide to regift your Elf DVD to Holly, make sure you take the old nametag off the gift bag. Imagine the fun at your Christmas party when Holly opens up the gift bag that says: “To: Joe. From: Grandma.”

Don’t regift gifts from meaningful people.

Speaking of grandma, she can’t get around much anymore, and she took the time to buy you that Elf DVD and a potted plant. She’s so sweet, and you love her so much. Imagine the smile on her face when she visits your house to see that potted plant on your front porch. But maybe we’re just too sentimental.

 

Give sooner rather than later.

You do realize that fruitcake, in theory, has an expiration date, right? But even if you’re not regifting an edible gift, remember that styles change and versions get updated and “it” gifts become irrelevant. No one wants your unopened VHS copy of Flashdance.

 

Rewrap the gift.

Rewrap everything—the box, the gift paper, the packaging. You don’t know what lurks deep inside that box. It could be a personal note to you or a second smaller gift that you totally missed. Be thorough.

 

Just follow these 10 rules to have a merry regifting experience!

http://www.daveramsey.com/blog/10-rules-of-regifting

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostStress Less: Constructive ways to beat the ‘holiday blues’
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

12-28-09 ornaments118.jpg

Stress Less: Constructive ways to beat the ‘holiday blues’

Verne HillDec 22, 2016

download-23

Surprising Depression Symptoms (Prevention)

Verne HillDec 22, 2016

21464_shelter-program-page-1024x432

*Homeless Shelters across the Triad could use your help!

Verne HillDec 22, 2016

Community Events

Oct
30
Sun
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Oct 30 @ 6:00 pm – Dec 25 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.722.7563
Nov
6
Sun
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 6 2016 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2017 @ 8:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.722.7563
Nov
13
Sun
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 13 2016 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 8 2017 @ 8:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.722.7563
Nov
19
Sat
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 19 2016 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2017 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
23
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 23 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry  

View Calendar

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes