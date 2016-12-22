Is it okay to re-gift Christmas presents?

Dave Ramsey says ‘YES’!

You’re trying to save money and pay down debt, and you have this unopened vase from last Christmas sitting around your house collecting dust, so is it okay to dust that box off, wrap it up, and give it away to someone else?

Before you go and rewrap that unopened vase, make sure you pay attention to our ‘Rules of Christmas Re-gifting’.

Take off the nametag!

Hey Joe, when you decide to regift your Elf DVD to Holly, make sure you take the old nametag off the gift bag. Imagine the fun at your Christmas party when Holly opens up the gift bag that says: “To: Joe. From: Grandma.”

Don’t regift gifts from meaningful people.

Speaking of grandma, she can’t get around much anymore, and she took the time to buy you that Elf DVD and a potted plant. She’s so sweet, and you love her so much. Imagine the smile on her face when she visits your house to see that potted plant on your front porch. But maybe we’re just too sentimental.

Give sooner rather than later.

You do realize that fruitcake, in theory, has an expiration date, right? But even if you’re not regifting an edible gift, remember that styles change and versions get updated and “it” gifts become irrelevant. No one wants your unopened VHS copy of Flashdance.

Rewrap the gift.

Rewrap everything—the box, the gift paper, the packaging. You don’t know what lurks deep inside that box. It could be a personal note to you or a second smaller gift that you totally missed. Be thorough.

Just follow these 10 rules to have a merry regifting experience!

