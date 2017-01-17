News for Tuesday, JAN 17, 2017

Eating HOT, spicy foods could help you live longer? The most commonly used spices among those in the study who ate spicy foods weekly were fresh and dried chili peppers. Those who consumed fresh chili peppers had a lower risk of death from cancer, some heart disease and diabetes. The association was seen in both men and women at about the same rate, and the effect was stronger in those who did not drink alcohol. https://goo.gl/29phrO

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month: This Sunday, January 22, marks the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US… * A list of Pregnancy Care Centers in our area on the News Blog wbfj.fm.

Dairy consumption is up, but milk consumption is down? Milk consumption has been on the decline for the past six years, as we’ve turned to other drink options, like juice, soda and even non-dairy milk. But, we LOVE cheese.

On average, Americans consume about 35 pounds of cheese per person every year. The dairy industry says you might be able to replace milk with other beverages, but you can’t replace cheese on a pizza. https://goo.gl/ywSiWK

Coaches vs. Cancer: SUBWAY restaurants are teaming up with local Division 1 men’s basketball teams including: High Point University, NC A&T University, UNC-G and Elon University to help fight cancer.

Visit your local SUBWAY Restaurant NOW through Feb. 28, and make a donation of any amount to Coaches vs. Cancer. 100% of dollars raised will stay local, helping local patient support programs, education and research through the American Cancer Society. www.cancer.org

“Malia and Sasha’s Castle” With just days left living at the White House, President Obama and the First Lady have donated their daughters’ south lawn playground to a Washington homeless shelter. Both saying that the kid’s play structure “brings back memories…” https://goo.gl/mWfYJk

TOPIC: Do you remember your favorite kid playground structure story? 🙂

“Our view: Boycotting Trump inauguration a bad idea”

Winston-Salem Journal editorial board

“For the sake of national unity, we urge Congressman John Lewis and the other members of Congress to reconsider. We hold Lewis, the civil rights icon who was severely beaten on the Selma bridge, in the highest regard. We don’t agree with him that Trump is not a “legitimate president.” No matter what you think about Trump, the fact is he did win the electoral vote…

On Friday, all our leaders should be at that inauguration to show the world that we believe in democracy. There will be plenty of time for political battles in the days ahead. But Friday, we should show the world that we are still one nation.”

*Read the entire OP/ED piece on the News Blog https://goo.gl/v2N3Y8

San Antonio will be front and center when President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in this Friday at noon? Dixie Flag Manufacturing Company has hand-sewn five U.S. flags for the upcoming inauguration in Washington D.C. In years past, the company has provided US flags for past Presidential inauguration ceremonies including Bush and Obama.

**Politics didn’t come into play when the company was asked to make flags for Trump’s inauguration.

Pete Van de Putte, the owner of Dixie Flag Manufacturing company, is husband to Leticia Van de Putte, a staunch Democrat and longtime member of the Texas Legislature, who supported Hillary Clinton during the general election.

“It’s an honor when we’re asked to make a flag, especially the stars and stripes. We’ve been doing this for 58 years— it’s a passion this craft of ours. We’re absolutely thrilled. The eyes of the world (will) be watching— we’re definitely going to have the best flags up there.” https://goo.gl/f7fYAx

BTW: The flags, flowing in length at 12 X 25 feet each, will hang behind Trump on the west side of the capitol building. The flags include: one 50-star U.S. flag, two Betsy Ross flags featuring the original 13 colonies, and two Continental Congress flags representing New York, Trump’s hometown.

‘Bikers for Trump’ will be attending the Trump / Pence inauguration this Friday to help ‘protect’ peaceful supporters from fringe protesters who get too rowdy. The group has grown from just 100 riders when it started back in Virginia Beach in October, 2015, to over 200,000 members now.

*BTW: Bikers for Trump also plans to honor veterans during an event at John Marshall Park on Friday. ConservativeTribune.com https://goo.gl/Yv3FsR

“In the event that we are needed, we will form a ‘wall of (humanity)’.

We’ll be shoulder to shoulder with our brothers, and we’ll be toe-to-toe with anyone who’s going to break through police barriers.”

-Chris Cox head of Bikers for Trump

Chicago has long been known as “The Windy City.” The honor for 2016 goes to Nashville, Tennessee. The city came in first among the nation’s largest 279 metro areas. Other ‘windy’ cities: Reno, Nev., Jackson, Miss., Cincinnati, Ohio and Columbia, S.C. SOURCE: CoreLogic, https://goo.gl/JV4gQ8

The Green Bay Packers’ 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys had everything a NFL fan could want: a duel between two big-name quarterbacks, lots of scoring and a last-second game-winning field goal. It also had everything that Fox had hoped for…a ton of viewers. An average of 48.5 million people watched the game, according to Nielsen data. That makes it the most-watched NFL Divisional Playoff game ever on any network. *The matchup was also the most-watched ‘telecast’ since Super Bowl 50 last year. https://goo.gl/C0JRMA

Congrats: Twenty students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s basic law enforcement training program AND passed the State Comprehensive Written Examination administered by the N.C. Dept of Justice. https://goo.gl/oIwbw1