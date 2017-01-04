Search
Pasta Fun Facts

Verne HillJan 04, 2017

Eating pasta will make you happier!    It’s true…   Experts say that the carbohydrates in pasta increase the body’s production of serotonin, which triggers feelings of happiness and well-being.

-Fact: Italians eat the most pasta.   Italy is the country that eats the greatest amount of pasta worldwide. #2 and #3: Venezuela and Tunisia.

-The word ‘pasta’ literally means “barley porridge” in Greek, and “dough pastry cake” in Latin.

-According to the International Pasta Organization, there are more than 600 different shapes of pasta produced worldwide.

-Thomas Jefferson brought pasta to America back in 1789.

-Plain noodles: People had been eating pasta for thousands of years before anyone ever thought to add tomato sauce. This is mainly because tomatoes are not native to Europe.   Spanish explorer Cortez brought tomatoes from Mexico to Europe in the 1500s…

-Pasta was first eaten in China, NOT Italy. Legend has it that famed explorer Marco Polo introduced pasta to Italy in the 12th century…

SOURCE: Food Network   https://goo.gl/JK0umS

 

 

