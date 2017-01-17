National March for Life (DC)

Celebrating Life as a gift from God.
Sunday, January 22, 2017…marks the 44th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US
The 44th Annual March for Life
Friday, January 27, 2017
Washington, DC
Theme: “The Power of One”
http://marchforlife.org/mfl-2017/
Kellyanne Conway, President of the polling company / WomanTrend, and highest-ranking woman in President-elect Trump’s administration, will speak at the 44th annual March for Life
Why the January 27th? The Presidential Inauguration will be held on Friday, January 20th. As in previous Inauguration years, the National Park Service (NPS) assigned the 27th as the next possible day for a large gathering…
