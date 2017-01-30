Monday News JAN 30, 2017

Increased FIRE Danger for central NC including the Triad. Please, NO Outdoor burning today…

Delta Delays: Thousands of domestic travelers are still grounded after a computer glitch with Delta Airlines forced the cancellation of at least 280 flights since late Sunday. Customers flying Monday should check their flight status at delta.com. *Delta issued a change fee waiver for re-booking by Feb 3. https://goo.gl/wqIJr3

Warning: The FDA is urging parents to discontinue use of Hyland’s homeopathic teething products containing ‘belladonna’ a known toxic substance. Homeopathic teething tablets have been around since the early 1900s, providing temporary relief to babies growing their first teeth.

FYI: Instead of teething gels or tablets, the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests to “…gently rubbing or massaging the child’s gums with your finger and giving the child a cool (not cold) teething ring or a clean, wet, cool washcloth to chew on.” SOURCE: CNN https://goo.gl/RToQ6v

Vetting Check? The White House is defending President Trump’s latest Executive Order which has placed a ban on ALL refugees coming into the US for 120 days, plus travel restrictions from seven Middle Eastern nations for 90 days.

-A federal judge in New York issued an order on Saturday temporarily blocking the government from deporting people with valid visas.

*Travelers with ‘green cards’ will not be affected by the ban. https://goo.gl/2F2jBD

World Relief President Scott Arbeiter is not a supporter of the latest refugee ban stating, that he ‘believes the current vetting (or screening) process is sufficient’. World Relief, a Christian aid organization, is one of several government-approved organizations that are working to resettle refugees in the U.S. SOURCE: Relevant Magazine https://goo.gl/PWFdl6

Flu activity continues to increase across the nation. The number of states reporting widespread flu activity increased from 29 states to 37 states.

Typically, the Flu peaks in February and lingers until March.

SOURCE: CDC https://goo.gl/696id9

Gloria Mills Chapman, daughter of Christian singer Amy Grant, is continuing to recover after donating a kidney to her best friend (Kathryn Dudley) last week.

BTW: According to the National Kidney Foundation, the average wait time for patients on the national organ transplant list is three to five years, and can be even longer in cases. Although there are some risks involved, people who donate a kidney usually continue to live normal, healthy lives. The Tennessean https://goo.gl/FUE4Pd

Miss France (Iris Mittenaere) is the new Miss Universe. The 23-year old will stress the need for good dental health during her year long reign. CNN

Deer ‘defense’? A Massachusetts man fighting a speeding ticket in court had a unique explanation; the officer’s radar gun may have picked up a deer.

Dennis Sayers was clocked going 40 mph in 30 mph zone. He got a $105 ticket. He appealed in court, asking Officer Royster Johnson if he was 100% sure his radar captured Sayers’ speed or maybe a deer that could have been in the vicinity. The skeptical judge upheld the fine.

BTW: The most common deer species in the U.S., the whitetail deer, can run up to 30 miles an hour… within the posted speed limit… J https://goo.gl/hIHR1b