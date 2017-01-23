Monday News, JAN 23, 2017

Prayer concern: A ‘State of Emergency’ declared in Georgia and Mississippi after deadly tornadoes rolled through the Southeast on Sunday. Storms claiming at least 20 lives. https://goo.gl/GSdcxQ

Starting TODAY, you can file your tax info ‘online’…

However, don’t expect an IRS refund before mid-February. https://goo.gl/Lo3ti3

Note: The filing deadline to submit 2016 tax returns is Tuesday, April 18.

FYI: More than 153 million individual tax returns expected to be filed in 2017.

The cost of a First-class stamp went UP on Sunday …from 47 cents to 49 cents. Those ‘Forever’ stamps in your bill drawer are still good. https://goo.gl/xMYp5S

Do this for positive brain health? A Finnish study suggests that time in a sauna could help reduce the chances of dementia or Alzheimer’s. Researchers suggest that blood pressure and exercise have been linked to heart and brain health. https://goo.gl/LEPVZ1

Super Bowl 51 is set: Atlanta Falcons vs the New England Patriots

Sunday, February 5 in Houston – on Fox

Much of the attention will be focused on Tom Brady vs. Matt Ryan

After computer issues grounded all domestic United Airlines fights on Sunday, United appears to back to its regular schedule this morning. https://goo.gl/xms3XM

Horror flick ‘Split’ shocking its way to #1 at the Box Office over the weekend.

BTW: Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has become the 28th film to top $1 billion dollars worldwide. www.boxofficemojo.com

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

The 44th Annual March for Life, the Pro-Life March on Washington, DC.

…this Friday (Jan 27) This year’s theme: “The Power of One”

Schedule of Events: http://marchforlife.org/mfl-2017/

BTW: Kellyanne Conway, the highest-ranking woman in President Trump’s administration, will be one of the guest speakers…https://goo.gl/aHrhDK

January 22 marked the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by

the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US.

* A list of Pregnancy Care Centers in our area on the News Blog wbfj.fm.