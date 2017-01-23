Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

PIECES
WALK ON THE WATER
Home Blog Monday News, JAN 23, 2017
Krispy Kreme Coffee mug 2013

Monday News, JAN 23, 2017

Verne HillJan 23, 2017Comments Off on Monday News, JAN 23, 2017

Like

Prayer concern:  A ‘State of Emergency’ declared in Georgia and Mississippi after deadly tornadoes rolled through the Southeast on Sunday. Storms claiming at least 20 lives.  https://goo.gl/GSdcxQ

 

Starting TODAY, you can file your tax info ‘online’…

However, don’t expect an IRS refund before mid-February. https://goo.gl/Lo3ti3

Note: The filing deadline to submit 2016 tax returns is Tuesday, April 18.

FYI: More than 153 million individual tax returns expected to be filed in 2017.

 

The cost of a First-class stamp went UP on Sunday …from 47 cents to 49 cents.  Those ‘Forever’ stamps in your bill drawer are still good.    https://goo.gl/xMYp5S

 

Do this for positive brain health?  A Finnish study suggests that time in a sauna could help reduce the chances of dementia or Alzheimer’s. Researchers suggest that blood pressure and exercise have been linked to heart and brain health.     https://goo.gl/LEPVZ1

 

Super Bowl 51 is set:  Atlanta Falcons vs the New England Patriots

Sunday, February 5 in Houston – on Fox

Much of the attention will be focused on Tom Brady vs. Matt Ryan

 

After computer issues grounded all domestic United Airlines fights on Sunday, United appears to back to its regular schedule this morning.  https://goo.gl/xms3XM

 

Horror flick ‘Split’ shocking its way to #1 at the Box Office over the weekend.

BTW: Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has become the 28th film to top $1 billion dollars worldwide.   www.boxofficemojo.com

 

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

The 44th Annual March for Life, the Pro-Life March on Washington, DC.

…this Friday (Jan 27) This year’s theme: “The Power of One”

Schedule of Events:   http://marchforlife.org/mfl-2017/

BTW: Kellyanne Conway, the highest-ranking woman in President Trump’s administration, will be one of the guest speakers…https://goo.gl/aHrhDK

 

January 22 marked the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by

          the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US.

* A list of Pregnancy Care Centers in our area on the News Blog wbfj.fm.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostRappin’ for Education: NC teacher uses music to help students excel
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

BabySonogram_LW

Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community

Verne HillJan 24, 2017

prolifegen

‘March for Life’ this Friday (Jan 27) in DC

Verne HillJan 24, 2017

4e7e0e61321f5d7bb9e2ff14e58e0412

Tuesday is National Peanut Butter Day

Verne HillJan 24, 2017

Community Events

Jan
25
Wed
5:30 pm GriefShare @ Green Street Baptist Church (High Point)
GriefShare @ Green Street Baptist Church (High Point)
Jan 25 @ 5:30 pm – 7:45 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For registration info: 336.819.4356
Jan
27
Fri
7:00 pm Post For Freedom: Human Traffick... @ The Fuse Cafe (Jamestown)
Post For Freedom: Human Traffick... @ The Fuse Cafe (Jamestown)
Jan 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
The evening will include: local artists, baked goods, photo booth, coffee & more! January is National Human Trafficking Awareness & Prevention month https://www.facebook.com/events/1793059784290444/?active_tab=about  
Jan
28
Sat
9:00 am REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 28 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
6:00 pm Mark Lowry @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Mark Lowry @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Special Guests: Cana’s Voice & Stan Whitmire Tickets: $30 (artist circle)  /  $20 (general admission) 336.996.7388  /  http://www.itickets.com  
Jan
29
Sun
4:00 pm Financial Peace University @ First Presbyterian Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ First Presbyterian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 29 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 10-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” For registration info: 336.723.1621

View Calendar

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes