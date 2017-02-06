Search
Monday News, FEB 06, 2017

Verne Hill

It’s National Frozen Yogurt Day – Froyo was actually developed all the way back in 1970, when the product was called “Frogurt.” It grew in popularity in the 80s when it was given honorary “health food” status.  DEAL: SweetFrog is doing a BOGO You buy a yogurt, and your friend eats for free.   https://goo.gl/gZqnqC

 

You still have time to (early) register for the NCHE annual Homeschool Convention.  A family pass is only $65 dollars thru February 23.  The annual statewide convention happens May 25-27, 2017 at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.  www.nche.com

 

“Kids Eat Free All Day Every Day” at Steak-N-Shake?

This limited time promotion offers children ages 12 and younger a FREE Kids Plate for every $9 spent during a dine-in experience.

Details and locations: https://goo.gl/xcIUKP

 

Laundry ‘pods’ are a dangerous problem to young children.

From 2012 to 2015, the number of chemical burns to eyes linked to laundry detergent packets rose more than 30 times among young children. That’s an increase from 12 in 2012 to 480 in 2015  What to do: “Take your child and flush their (effected) eye under a cool water  faucet for 20 minutes…”

 JAMA Ophthalmology    https://goo.gl/nd9O1L

 

The Trump administration is prepared to press a federal appeals court Monday to have its controversial immigration order reinstated. The latest legal battle started Friday, when a federal judge in Seattle issued a nationwide restraining order temporarily blocking the immigration order. USA Today

 

The mayor of Boston has ordered the city to “fire up the duck boats” for the New England Patriots’ victory parade set for Tuesday at 11am.

-Almost everything went perfectly for Tom Brady in the second half of Super Bowl

LI (51) last night — he broke numerous playoff records, captured his fifth Super Bowl title…and his jersey was stolen?  https://goo.gl/axfcCY

*BTW: Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan will be named as the new head coach of the San Francisco 49ers later today.

 

The Shepherd’s Center /Winston-Salem is offering the ‘ABCs of Computers’ over the next several Wednesdays (FEB 8, 15, 22). The classes will be offered from 2-4pm at the Goodwill on University Parkway.  Call (336) 748-0217 to register.

 

A Chatham County farm could be yours for $300 and a short essay.  

Norma Burns, who used to be an architect, has run Bluebird Hill Farm in Bennett for the last 18 years.  However, she’s ready to deed it to a “committed couple” in exchange for a 200 word essay on how they want to run the almost 13-acre organic farm and a $300 entry fee.  The farm is worth about $450,000.

The deadline is June 1.  A panel of judges will choose the winner.

*BENNETT is east of Seagrove in Chatham County.  https://goo.gl/3fJA66

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostPray For Jay
