Winston-Salem City offices will be closed this Monday (JAN 16) to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
*Garbage and recycling will follow the normal schedule.
*All yard-waste cart collections will be postponed one day.
*CityLink 3-1-1, the city’s call center, will not be staffed BUT non-911 emergency calls will be forwarded to on-call staff with the appropriate department. http://www.cityofws.org/News/ID/20131/Collection-Changes-for-Martin-Luther-King-Jr-Day-Holiday
