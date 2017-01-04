Search
586c44d85c4c6-image

One NC KFC location honors 30 year old coupon?

Verne HillJan 04, 2017Comments Off on One NC KFC location honors 30 year old coupon?

(Marion) Back in 1986, Paul Boyd got a coupon at the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Rutherford Road, which is now Eddie’s Pizza & Pasta. This coupon made him a member of the Tuesday Special Club and it bears the likeness of Col. Harland Sanders, the chain’s founder.

By presenting this coupon, you could get a three-piece meal on any Tuesday for the low price of $2.59. The expiration date was Dec. 31, 1986.

Rather than discard it, Boyd kept it in his wallet for the past 30 years. “It’s been kind of a conversation piece since then,” he said. “My wife says I never throw anything away.”

Boyd, one of the pastors at ‘His Place Worship Center’, went the newer KFC in Marion to see if they would redeem his worn three-decade-old coupon. He showed it to the manager and sure enough, the restaurant honored it.

“We’re always going to honor any (KFC) coupon that comes across our path,” said KFC Assistant Manager Paul Platt.

Normal cost of the meal (with 30 year old coupon) today $8.53.

SOURCE: Winston-Salem Journal     https://goo.gl/16HVl4

